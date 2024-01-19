AI divine: Transforming tradition at Ram Mandir’s grand ceremony

By Abhinav Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Almonds Ai

In an unprecedented fusion of ancient rituals and cutting-edge technology, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to be a spectacle for the future. As thousands gather, AI will take centre stage ensuring seamless connectivity, guidance, and safety.

The systems will be working within the premises, outside and even up in the skies to keep watch with the use of advanced systems. The ceremony while bringing tranquillity and peace to a billion people will also be a showcase of Ai’s power and importance in the present and the future.

Here is how Ai will be empowering the experiences at Ayodhya:

Connectivity:

Everyone including us have fallen victim to call drops and inconsistent network availability due to sudden surge in demand. To ensure smooth connectivity for all arriving devotees the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is set to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Approximately 90 mobile towers are also being set up at specific locations (2G, 4G, and 5G) to enhance connectivity.

The same technology is being utilised to ensure seamless internet access. AI will help determine the best technology tower and frequency band to serve people. Spectrum bands are utilised to offer great upload and download speeds, as people are expected to upload videos and photos from the venue.

Security:

The deployment and utilisation of AI in the security sphere start from within premises. Smart Technology is being used to monitor the cameras from as deep as the kitchens, maintaining the sanctity of the prasad being prepared, to the other areas where cameras will detect miscreants by analysing images against databases on a real-time basis.

While there are thousands of devotees walking barefoot from all parts of the country to see this historic event in Ayodhya many will also be flying in from all parts of the world. To ensure safety, Technology solutions are installed to detect and intercept unwanted drones and flying objects by scanning specific radio frequencies or identifying individual models based on their command protocols.

During the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, AI-powered technology will prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering the area, effectively blocking roadways and access points to various establishments such as hotels and offices.

Guidance:

Crowd management and security parameters will be taken care of with technologies tracking the assembly of people and their activities. This will assist law enforcement agencies in taking preventive measures and ensuring devotees have a clear path in front of them. Even for road transport, technology will be used to ensure the quickest routes to the venue without being stuck in jams.

The Power of AI will be at the forefront of convenience at this historic event. The extensive use shows trust and credibility in the technology and also highlights how this will be the future. The use is aimed at ensuring that the devotees and visitors experience delight at not only a spiritual level but also at a physical level, while at the same time, the organisers and safety personnel can pull off this massive task without any hitches.