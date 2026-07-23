AI-native cybersecurity for India’s next generation of Smart Railways

By Srinivas Shekar, Co-founder and CEO, Pantherun Technologies

India’s railway network is becoming increasingly connected. Modern signalling systems, predictive maintenance platforms, intelligent surveillance, connected stations, and real-time passenger services are steadily changing how railway operations are managed. As this transformation continues, cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly important part of keeping these systems safe and reliable.

Every connected device, communication gateway, and operational system creates another point of interaction across the railway network. While these technologies improve efficiency, visibility, and passenger experience, they also introduce new security considerations that cannot be overlooked.

For many years, railway cybersecurity largely focused on protecting traditional IT systems. That approach was generally sufficient when Operational Technology (OT) environments remained isolated from external networks. Today, those environments are far more connected, and the way they are secured must evolve accordingly.

A Changing Threat Landscape

Cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure are becoming more sophisticated. Artificial intelligence is allowing attackers to automate reconnaissance, identify vulnerabilities more quickly, and launch highly targeted attacks at a much larger scale.

Unlike conventional attacks that often targeted individual systems, today’s attacks are designed to move across connected environments. A compromised endpoint can become an entry point into larger operational networks, making early detection significantly more important.

Railway infrastructure presents its own challenges. Signalling systems, communication networks, IoT devices, surveillance platforms, and maintenance applications often operate together despite being introduced at different stages of the network’s evolution. Many legacy OT systems now coexist with modern digital technologies, creating environments that are both operationally complex and difficult to secure.

In these conditions, cybersecurity is no longer limited to protecting individual assets. It is about maintaining the resilience of the entire connected ecosystem.

Why Traditional OT Security Is No Longer Enough

Operational Technology has always prioritised reliability and continuous availability. Many systems were originally designed for environments where external connectivity was limited, reducing the need for continuous cyber monitoring.

That environment has changed considerably.

Modern railway operations depend on constant communication between operational systems, remote monitoring platforms, maintenance teams, and central control centres. As IT and OT environments become more integrated, organisations gain better operational visibility, but they also face a broader range of cyber risks.

Traditional security approaches continue to play an important role, but they often rely on predefined rules, manual investigation, and periodic updates. As threats become faster and more adaptive, these methods alone are becoming increasingly difficult to scale across large, connected railway environments.

This Is Where AI-Native Cybersecurity Becomes Important

Artificial intelligence is influencing cybersecurity from both directions. While attackers are using AI to make their campaigns more efficient, organisations are beginning to use AI to improve how they detect and respond to threats.

AI-native cybersecurity is not simply about adding artificial intelligence to existing security tools. It is about building intelligence into the security architecture itself.

By continuously analysing behaviour across connected devices, networks, and operational systems, AI-native platforms can identify unusual activity that may not match traditional attack signatures. Small behavioural changes can often provide early indications of larger security incidents developing in the background.

This allows organisations to respond more quickly while reducing the operational burden on security teams responsible for monitoring large and increasingly complex environments.

As connected railway infrastructure continues to expand, this ability to monitor continuously and respond intelligently will become increasingly valuable.

Securing Connected Infrastructure

Connectivity sits at the centre of modern railway operations. Information moves continuously between trains, signalling systems, maintenance platforms, passenger information systems, and central control centres. Protecting this data is just as important as protecting the infrastructure that generates it.

This is where embedded encryption becomes equally important.

Rather than treating encryption as an additional security layer, organisations are increasingly integrating it into the communication architecture itself. This helps ensure that operational data remains protected as it moves across multiple devices, applications, and networks.

As railway ecosystems continue to expand, securing communication between connected systems will become a fundamental part of maintaining operational resilience.

Looking Ahead

India’s smart railway journey is about more than introducing new technologies. It is about building infrastructure that can continue to operate safely, reliably, and securely as connectivity increases.

Achieving that goal will require greater visibility across IT and OT environments, stronger protection for connected assets, continuous monitoring, and security frameworks that can adapt alongside evolving threats. Automation and intelligent threat detection will increasingly become part of day-to-day railway operations rather than standalone security functions.

Technology alone, however, is only one part of the solution. Building resilient railway infrastructure will require collaboration between railway operators, technology providers, policymakers, and cybersecurity specialists to establish common standards and strengthen security across connected ecosystems.

The pace of digital transformation across India’s railway network will continue to accelerate. As it does, cybersecurity will increasingly become part of the infrastructure itself. AI-native cyber defence will play an important role in helping organisations secure connected railway environments while supporting the next generation of smart railway operations.