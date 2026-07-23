Why climate-tech is emerging as an important segment within India’s enterprise technology landscape

By Navkaran Singh Bagga, CEO & Founder, AKVO

For most of the past decade, “enterprise technology” in India meant cloud migration, ERP rollouts, cybersecurity, and – more recently – the scramble to operationalise AI. Climate-tech sat in a separate conversation, filed under sustainability, CSR, or policy. That separation no longer holds. Climate-tech has moved from the margins of India’s ICT investment story to something closer to its centre, and enterprises that treat it as a compliance footnote rather than an infrastructure decision are already falling behind.

Investment Momentum Signals a Mature Enterprise Market

The numbers tell the story plainly. According to Tracxn’s India Climate Tech 2026 Report, the sector has attracted roughly $12.8 billion in cumulative funding across more than 1,580 companies, with annual funding climbing from about $315 million in 2020 to $2.6 billion in 2025. India now accounts for the majority of the emerging world’s largest climate-tech deals. This is no longer grant-fed experimentation; it is late-stage, conviction-led capital backing companies with real commercial traction.

Policy, Energy Security and Capital Are Reshaping Enterprise Priorities

What makes this an enterprise technology story, rather than a green-energy one, is the convergence driving it. Three forces are reinforcing each other. The first is energy security – India’s dependence on imported crude and clean-energy inputs has turned decarbonisation into a competitiveness question, not just an environmental one.

The second is policy that increasingly touches operations directly. When India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme goes live, it establishes the country’s first compliance carbon market, drawing in hundreds of industrial facilities across multiple sectors. Emissions monitoring, carbon accounting, and industrial decarbonisation stop being voluntary exercises and become line items a CFO must manage. The third is capital concentration in businesses that have proven they can scale.

Climate-Tech Is Becoming Part of the Enterprise Technology Stack

For technology leaders, the implication is concrete. Climate-tech is arriving through the same doors as the rest of the enterprise stack – procurement, IT, facilities, and data. A carbon-accounting platform is a data-integration problem before it is an ESG one. Grid-interactive building systems, industrial IoT for emissions telemetry, and energy-management software all sit squarely in the domain of the CIO and CTO, not a separate sustainability office. The National Green Hydrogen Mission and the electrolyser PLI scheme are, at their core, industrial-transformation programmes that will generate enormous demand for monitoring, control, and optimisation software over the next decade.

From Resource Consumption to Resource Intelligence

This is where the analogy to India’s earlier technology waves is useful. Just as SaaS turned software into a utility that any mid-sized firm could adopt, climate-tech is turning resource resilience – energy, water, waste – into something enterprises can engineer rather than merely consume. In our own field of atmospheric water generation, we have watched demand shift from novelty interest to serious infrastructure planning: organisations wanting decentralised, on-site water production they can measure, control, and integrate into facility systems.

The technology is not a fit everywhere – atmospheric water generation depends heavily on ambient humidity and carries real energy costs, so it performs best in humid conditions and needs honest engineering assessment before deployment in arid regions. But the underlying shift is unmistakable: enterprises increasingly want to own the resilience of their inputs rather than depend on stressed public systems.

The Next Generation of Enterprise Infrastructure Will Be Climate-Enabled

None of this is guaranteed to move in a straight line. India’s climate-tech funding has already seen one sharp correction, and capital is now concentrating in fewer, larger, later-stage deals. For enterprise buyers, that maturation is arguably good news – it favours companies with durable technology and real deployment records over hype. But it also means the window for cheap experimentation is narrowing.

The firms that build climate considerations into their technology architecture now, while standards and carbon markets are still forming, will have a structural advantage over those forced to retrofit later under regulatory pressure.

Enterprise Leaders Must Integrate Climate-Tech into Their Digital Roadmaps

My argument to fellow technology leaders is simple. Stop thinking of climate-tech as a parallel track to your enterprise IT roadmap and start treating it as part of the same roadmap. The data architecture you build for emissions and resource monitoring is the same discipline you already apply to every other operational metric.

The vendors worth backing are the ones who can integrate, report, and prove outcomes – not just promise them. And the questions worth asking of any climate-tech deployment are the ones you already ask of any enterprise system: does it integrate cleanly, does it produce trustworthy data, and does its total cost of ownership hold up under scrutiny?

Conclusion: Climate-Tech Is Becoming Enterprise Technology

India has a genuine opportunity to lead here – to deploy climate technologies at scale rather than import them. That opportunity will be captured by enterprises that recognise, early, that resilience is now an engineering problem. Climate-tech is not a segment adjacent to enterprise technology anymore. It is becoming enterprise technology.