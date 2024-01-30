Express Computer

Audio market in 2024: Trends and challenges

By Rohini Ahluwalia, COO, Blaupunkt

While visual content often receives more attention, audio is an essential and quickly expanding part of the media industry. The audio industry is constantly evolving and keeping up with trends and changes is crucial for audio technology producers, companies and consumers alike. The evolution of audio technology has been a fascinating journey marked by continuous advancements that aim to provide immersive and customised experiences for customers. From early acoustic devices to the latest developments in spatial audio and personalised sound, the audio market has shown versatility and development each year with new and innovative additions.

1. Dominance of wireless connectivity: Wireless audio technology, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, has dominated the market. Consumers are increasingly adopting wireless connections because they allow them to connect their smartphones to headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio equipment without having to deal with clunky wires.

2. Wireless earbuds: Wireless earbuds are expected to continue to be incredibly popular.
These earbuds provide a high degree of mobility and comfort, making them a popular choice for on-the-go users. Improvements in battery life, audio quality, and features such as active noise suppression will boost their usage even further.

3. Spatial audio and 3D sound: Devices that provide spatial audio and 3D sound experiences will gain popularity. This technology creates a more immersive listening experience by letting users feel surrounded by sound from all angles. This tendency is particularly important in gaming and entertainment.

4. Availability of Type-C connectivity: USB Type-C is quickly becoming a worldwide
connection standard. It’s being used by a variety of devices, including smartphones, computers, tablets, gaming consoles, and others. Because you may use the same wire to charge various devices, this adaptability simplifies charging. Manufacturers may produce thinner and more streamlined gadgets thanks to the tiny design of USB Type-C ports.

This is especially obvious on devices like laptops and cell phones, where space is limited. The growth of digital technology has altered the face of the industry, increasing the technical components’ complexity. Finding an ideal balance between audio quality and mobility is what brands strive for, especially for tiny devices like earbuds. Consumers expect both superb sound and easy, lightweight designs, which are a challenge to achieve technically.

The audio industry is getting increasingly crowded, with participants ranging from established tech titans to startups. In such a competitive marketplace, standing out and providing distinct value is the key to success. It might be difficult to ensure seamless interoperability across several devices, platforms, and operating systems. Users often want  their gadgets to function effortlessly with their smartphones, tablets, computers, and other devices.

Wireless connectivity, portability, enhanced features, and sustainability will continue to drive the audio market for electronic gadgets in 2024. To flourish in this dynamic and changing business, brands will need to overcome obstacles relating to audio quality, battery life, privacy, competitiveness, interoperability, and safety.

