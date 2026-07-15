Beyond Automation: Why AI will redefine the future of commercial lending

By Kaushal Verma, Head of Head of Global Banking CoE, Newgen Software

For decades, commercial lending has been built on experience. Relationship managers nurtured client portfolios, credit committees evaluated risk, and underwriters relied on financial statements and historical performance to make lending decisions. While technology gradually digitized paperwork and workflows, the core operating model remained largely unchanged.

That model is now reaching its limits. Commercial lending is becoming significantly more complex.

Borrowers expect faster decisions. Market conditions shift overnight. Regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify. New-age businesses, from digital-first SMEs to platform-based enterprises, often don’t fit neatly into traditional credit assessment frameworks. At the same time, lenders are expected to improve customer experience while exercising greater caution in managing portfolio risk.

These competing priorities have exposed a fundamental truth: incremental digitization is no longer sufficient.

The next phase of commercial lending will not be defined by paperless processes or online applications. It will be defined by intelligence, the ability to transform data into better decisions across the lending lifecycle.

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Generative AI are no longer technologies that banks are experimenting with. Increasingly, they are becoming the operating foundation for commercial lending. Additionally, central banks and governments worldwide are actively encouraging the adoption of AI to enhance productivity, improve decision-making, and foster innovation in the financial services sector.

Commercial Lending Doesn’t Have a Technology Problem, It Has a Decision-Making Problem

Many banks have already invested heavily in digital transformation. Loan applications have moved online. Documents are stored electronically. Workflows are automated. Yet loan approval cycles often remain frustratingly slow. Why?

Because digitizing a manual process doesn’t automatically make it intelligent. Credit teams still spend countless hours reviewing financial statements, validating documents, requesting additional information, preparing credit memos, and coordinating approvals across multiple departments. Valuable expertise is consumed by repetitive administrative work instead of strategic analysis. This is where AI changes the conversation.

Rather than simply automating tasks, AI augments decision-making. It enables banks to process vast volumes of information, identify patterns invisible to humans, surface risks earlier, and support underwriters with actionable insights.

The result isn’t replacing experienced lenders, it’s enabling them to focus on higher-value decisions.

Speed Alone Is No Longer a Competitive Advantage

Banks often measure lending performance by turnaround time. Faster approvals certainly improve customer satisfaction. But approving loans quickly without improving decision quality creates different risks. The future belongs to lenders that can be both fast and intelligent.

Modern AI models combine financial data, management data, repayment/transaction histories, industry trends, macroeconomic indicators, and alternative datasets to build richer borrower profiles. Instead of relying solely on historical financial statements, lenders gain a more comprehensive understanding of a borrower’s current and future financial health.

Generative AI adds another layer by summarizing lengthy documents, extracting critical information from lengthy agreements, and assisting relationship managers and credit analysts in drafting credit assessments, identifying key risks, and generating well-informed credit recommendations.

This combination allows banks to reduce processing time while improving underwriting consistency.

Commercial Lending Is Becoming a Continuous Process

Historically, lending has been viewed as a sequence of isolated stages: application, underwriting, approval, disbursement, and monitoring. In reality, risk doesn’t stop evolving once a loan is approved.

Economic conditions change. Borrower performance fluctuates. Industries face unexpected disruptions. AI enables commercial lending to become a continuous intelligence cycle rather than a series of disconnected activities.

Real-time covenant monitoring, predictive analytics, automated early-warning alerts, and dynamic portfolio insights enable banks to identify emerging risks before they become serious problems. Instead of reacting to defaults, lenders can intervene earlier and build stronger relationships with borrowers through proactive engagement.

Compliance Can Become a Strategic Advantage

Regulation is often viewed as an unavoidable cost of doing business. However, the growing complexity of compliance presents an opportunity for institutions willing to rethink their operating models.

AI-powered compliance platforms can automatically validate documentation, monitor credit policy adherence, detect anomalies/exceptions, and generate audit-ready reports with minimal manual intervention. This doesn’t simply reduce operational costs, it increases institutional confidence.

When compliance is embedded throughout the lending lifecycle rather than performed as a final checkpoint, both efficiency and governance improve.

The Institutions That Win Will Think Beyond Automation

Many conversations around AI focus on efficiency gains. Those gains are real. Banks are already reporting improvements in productivity, turnaround time, operational costs, and portfolio monitoring after introducing AI-powered lending capabilities.

But efficiency is only the first chapter. The real strategic value lies in enabling lenders to make better decisions consistently, adapt more quickly to changing market conditions, and deliver experiences that borrowers increasingly expect.

As commercial banking becomes more competitive, differentiation will come less from product offerings and more from operational intelligence.

Banks that view AI as a strategic business capability, not merely a technology initiative, will be better positioned to scale lending operations, strengthen risk governance, improve credit quality, and build deeper, long-term relationships with their commercial clients.

The Road Ahead

Commercial lending has always been built on trust. That won’t change. What will change is how trust is established, measured, and maintained.

In the years ahead, successful lenders will combine human judgment with intelligent automation, allowing technology to process information at scale while experienced professionals focus on strategic decision-making.

The future of commercial lending is not about replacing human judgment—it is about augmenting it with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Generative AI. The institutions that embrace this shift today won’t simply process loans faster. They will redefine what modern commercial lending looks like.