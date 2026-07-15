The quiet shift inside India’s GCCs

By Srinivas Aluri, VP Engineering, and Shekhar Kurella, Engineering Director, InvoiceCloud

India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are undergoing a quiet but significant transformation. For decades, organisations defined their success by scale, expanding headcount, optimising costs, and efficiently delivering global mandates. This model helped India build one of the world’s largest GCC ecosystems, with more than 1,700 Centres employing nearly two million professionals.

Today, the conversation is increasingly shifting towards ownership. This momentum is visible among micro GCCs and emerging nano GCCs in India. These centres are moving beyond back-office execution. Many are becoming product-design, core-engineering, platform-modernisation, AI, cloud, and reliability-led technology hubs.

These smaller centres are taking an early leap of faith. They are owning strategic engineering mandates instead of simply supporting global operations. This is also where India’s engineering talent increasingly concentrates its ambition. Engineers are looking for hands-on exposure to architecture, product reliability, modern technology stacks, and customer-impacting decisions.

One of the clearest examples of this shift is evident in how organisations are redefining reliability across digital platforms.

From backend fix to product must-have

Traditionally, organisations viewed reliability as a backend concern. Teams monitored uptime through dashboards, measured performance through backend metrics, and addressed issues primarily after failures occurred. Reliability sat within operations and infrastructure teams, often disconnected from product conversations.

That approach is rapidly changing. In today’s digital-first economy, especially in high-stakes sectors such as payments, banking, and public services, customers don’t experience architecture; they experience outcomes. A delayed payment confirmation, a failed autopay setup, or even a few seconds of disruption during a transaction is not perceived as a technical issue. It is experienced as a product failure.

As a result, reliability is increasingly being recognised as a core product capability that directly impacts customer trust, retention, and brand perception. As platforms scale to handle billions of transactions and rely on increasingly complex microservices architectures, reactive approaches to reliability no longer suffice. Organisations are moving towards systems that can better identify potential pressure points, absorb stress, and maintain continuity before failures affect users.

Designing for reliability, not reacting to it

Leading GCCs are embedding reliability into the earliest stages of product and engineering design. Just as cybersecurity evolved from a post-development consideration into a foundational design element, teams now treat reliability as a foundational aspect of system architecture.

Organisations are increasingly adopting end-to-end observability practices that extend visibility across the entire technology stack. These practices allow teams to correlate backend system signals with real customer journeys and identify potential risks faster.

At the same time, teams are shifting how they measure reliability. Instead of relying solely on system performance indicators, they evaluate customer-centric metrics: how consistently services perform during peak demand, how quickly transactions are processed, and how reliably users complete journeys.

To strengthen resilience further, teams are validating critical customer journeys such as payment initiation, authorisation, and recurring billing. They are using synthetic monitoring techniques to simulate real-world scenarios and identify potential disruptions before they impact users. Teams are moving towards predictive resilience and maintaining continuity instead of simply recovering after failures occur.

GCCs as strategic engineering hubs

The evolution of reliability reflects a broader repositioning of GCCs, from execution engines to strategic innovation hubs.

Historically, GCCs functioned as extensions of global headquarters, implementing predefined specifications and supporting core operations. Today, however, many GCCs actively shape those specifications by defining architectural patterns, establishing engineering standards, and influencing global product roadmaps.

This evolution is especially evident in sectors such as fintech and digital payments, where engineering complexity, scale, and reliability expectations continue to rise. Teams based in India are contributing to areas such as scalable cloud-native architectures, real-time event-driven systems, AI-assisted operational monitoring, and resilience-first engineering frameworks. This transformation reflects a bigger structural change. GCCs are moving closer to the core of enterprise value creation, drawing on India’s vast engineering talent pool to drive innovation and accelerate execution at a global scale.

Reliability as a quiet advantage

In a mature market, speed and features stop setting organisations apart. Platforms ship fast. Features get replicated. What remains is whether a platform works, every time, at scale.

That makes reliability a quiet competitive advantage. Teams that build it into their engineering culture absorb demand spikes, hold steady under stress, and earn the kind of trust that keeps customers from leaving. For a GCC, that turns reliability from an operational cost into a source of competitive differentiation.

The road ahead

India’s GCC sector is expected to keep growing through the decade, with industry estimates putting it near a $100 billion opportunity by 2030. The next phase will not be won on headcount. It will be won on depth: engineering maturity, ownership of hard decisions, and the scale to support both.

Reliability will sit at the centre of that, bound up with AI-driven anomaly detection, self-healing infrastructure, and tighter regulatory expectations for resilience and transparency. The GCCs that pair engineering depth with genuine ownership will set the standard for everyone else. And that standard is now being written in India.