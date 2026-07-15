Industry 5.0: When humans return to the centre of the manufacturing world

By Dr Aloknath De, Founder & CEO, TechCrafter International | Former CTO & CVP, Samsung

For nearly a decade, the conversation around manufacturing and its progress has been measured through automation. With connected machines, AI-driven analytics, Industrial IoT and smart factories, the organisations have improved productivity, optimised operations and reduced downtime. While these advancements have indeed transformed manufacturing, they have pointed towards one important concern: that automation alone cannot address the challenges of today’s manufacturers. We strongly need human intervention. With the surge in factory automation, thought around workers are quietly disappearing from the scenario. Industry 5.0 is the course correction for this, as it imbibes best of both worlds.

Industry 5.0: Beyond automation, towards human-centric manufacturing

Industry 5.0 marks a shift from machine-centric efficiency to human-centric value creation. The objective here is not to replace Industry 4.0 but to create such an environment where artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and digital systems augment human capabilities. Human creativity, judgement and problem-solving remain irreplaceable in complex manufacturing environments.

The future of manufacturing will not be the one where machines operate autonomously while humans watch from behind. Instead, it will be an ecosystem where humans and machines work together. Success will no longer be measured only by output and efficiency. Resilience, sustainability and workforce well-being will be integral metrics while measuring manufacturing operations.

Human-machine collaboration becomes the new industrial model

This collaborative approach is already shaping the manufacturing world. The most visible sign of this shift is the rise of collaborative robots or cobots. These are designed to work alongside the people rather than in isolation. Unlike the industrial robots of the previous generation, who were designed to perform alone, repetitive tasks at high speed, cobots are built for proximity. They assist, support, and adapt how the humans work next to them.

AI is emerging as an intelligent decision-making support system. It guides workers through complex tasks, decision-making and troubleshooting and surfaces real-time insights. These digital tools help workers to perform tasks with greater speed, precision and confidence. Human expertise provides context and adaptability that machines alone cannot replicate. The highest-performing factories, therefore, will not be autonomous but those which will combine machine intelligence with human intelligence.

AI-powered worker safety and the rise of intelligent factories

One of the most meaningful applications of Industry 5.0 is worker safety, which is now being reimagined as the centre of operations. Traditionally, worker safety was treated as a compliance requirement and depended on manual inspections, periodic audits and CCTV footage. Industry 5.0 enables factories to transform safety into a predictive capability by syncing the existing systems with AI.

AI vision systems can monitor PPE compliance, detect fatigue, identify unsafe postures, and flag near-miss events in real time. Predictive analysis can identify risk patterns across machines and other conditions before an actual incident occurs.

Moreover, existing CCTV infrastructure that is in place in most of the factories can become intelligent safety and operational monitoring platforms with the right AI layer. Safer workplaces will ultimately drive better workforce engagement, leading to higher productivity and stronger compliance. TechCrafter is already working to build an AI-enabled AEGIS solution in this direction. AEGIS provides real-time insights and situational awareness, enabling faster interventions and better-informed decisions.

Digital twins and cyber-physical systems: the foundation of Industry 5.0

The same philosophy applies to manufacturing operations through digital twins and cyber-physical systems. A digital twin is a virtual replica of machines, processes, or factory operations, continuously updating with the real-time data. How does it help?

Let us take an example. When critical equipment like CNC machines, compressors, or furnaces are connected to a digital twin, the system constantly tracks operating conditions, identifies early signs of stress, and surfaces maintenance recommendations before a breakdown occurs. The maintenance team gets the real-time insights and then decides what to do. The machine itself does not make the call.

This is precisely what Industry 5.0 does: collaborate humans and technology. The technology empowers humans to make decisions by providing them with the right information and does not remove humans from the decision. For Indian MSMEs, scalable digital twins can improve maintenance, quality and productivity without large capital investments.

India’s opportunity to lead the Industry 5.0 revolution

While full-scale Industry 4.0 adoption is still evolving across many sectors in the country, but I believe we are uniquely positioned to leapfrog towards Industry 5.0. This shift from Industry 4.0 to 5.0 presents a strategic growth opportunity for the manufacturing industry. This can be achieved by balancing technological advancement with workforce development.

With a strong engineering talent pool and a rapidly growing AI ecosystem, the challenge is not building a machine-centric model In India. What is required alongside technology is an equal commitment to upskill and prepare workers to use the technologically advanced tools effectively, that can become critical competitive differentiators for manufacturers. AI, robotics and automation can enhance workers’ productivity rather than drive workforce displacement.

In the years ahead, competitive advantage will belong not to the factories with the most automation but to those which encourage people and intelligent technologies to work together seamlessly. Industry 4.0 connected machines. Industry 5.0 reconnects people.