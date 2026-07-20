Beyond labor arbitrage: Transforming business process services through cognitive automation and structured workflow Governance

By Atul Bindal, Business Head, Writer Information

A loan application can remain pending for days not because a credit officer is unable to make a decision, but because the information required to make that decision exists across multiple formats and systems.

A scanned income statement, a handwritten address proof and a digital banking record may all belong to the same applicant, yet require manual intervention before they can be reconciled. At the scale at which banks, insurers and financial institutions operate today, this friction becomes a significant operational challenge.

For years, the Business Process Services (BPS) industry has been viewed primarily through the lens of cost optimisation. The conversation centred around workforce scale, efficiency gains and turnaround times. This approach was built around an era when business processes involved large volumes of repetitive manual activities such as document verification, data entry and workflow routing.

That model served its purpose. However, the nature of enterprise operations has fundamentally changed.

Today, organisations are dealing with increasingly complex workflows where information arrives in fragmented, unstructured forms across multiple channels. The challenge is no longer simply processing more transactions faster. It is about transforming fragmented information into accurate, actionable intelligence while maintaining compliance, transparency and accountability.

This shift is particularly significant in regulated sectors such as banking, insurance and lending.

Enterprise decisions increasingly depend on documents, correspondence, identity proofs, policy records and compliance filings that may not follow standardised formats. A missing data point, inconsistent information or delayed verification can impact customer experience, operational efficiency and regulatory obligations.

This is where cognitive document processing and workflow orchestration are emerging as critical capabilities. Cognitive processing enables systems to interpret documents, identify relevant information, extract data points and recognise inconsistencies in a manner closer to how a trained professional approaches the task. Workflow orchestration then ensures that this structured information moves through the right process stages, triggering necessary validations and maintaining an auditable record of every action.

The objective is not to replace human expertise. Instead, it is to remove repetitive friction from processes so that employees can focus on activities requiring judgement, analysis and decision-making. Automation becomes most valuable when it strengthens human capability rather than attempting to replicate it entirely.

The role of BPS providers is evolving because enterprises are looking for more than transactional support. A partner managing underwriting processes, claims documentation, customer onboarding or reconciliation today is expected to understand the business context behind those workflows. The responsibility extends beyond completing tasks to ensuring that processes remain accurate, compliant and resilient.

This evolution also highlights the importance of governance. As automation moves deeper into enterprise operations, organisations need confidence that every decision pathway remains explainable and traceable. In regulated environments, speed without governance can create new risks rather than solve existing challenges.

The next generation of BPS solutions must therefore embed governance into the design of workflows itself. Access controls, compliance checks, audit trails and process visibility cannot be added after automation is implemented. They need to be fundamental components of how digital workflows are created and managed.

This is especially important as organisations begin applying automation to areas that influence business outcomes. When a workflow supports lending decisions, insurance assessments or regulatory reporting, the ability to explain how information was processed becomes as important as the efficiency achieved.

As a result, the way businesses measure value from BPS partnerships is also changing. The traditional metrics of headcount and turnaround time are being complemented by outcome-based measures: faster approvals, fewer exceptions, improved compliance adherence and reduced operational bottlenecks.

This transition requires a combination of technology expertise and industry understanding. Automation platforms alone cannot deliver transformation without knowledge of domain-specific workflows. Similarly, operational experience without the ability to apply intelligent technologies will struggle to meet the demands of modern enterprises. The strongest BPS models will bring both together: deep process expertise supported by cognitive technologies and structured governance frameworks.

Importantly, this does not mean the human element of BPS is becoming less relevant. Enterprise operations still require skilled professionals who understand processes, manage exceptions and ensure continuity. What is changing is the nature of that role. The workforce is moving from performing repetitive tasks towards managing intelligent workflows, analysing outcomes and improving processes continuously.

India’s BPS industry has built decades of expertise in managing complex operations at scale. The next phase of growth presents an opportunity to apply that experience to a larger mandate: helping enterprises manage the complete lifecycle of their business information with greater accuracy, intelligence and accountability.

The industry that once defined itself through labour arbitrage is now moving towards a model built on trust, intelligence and measurable business outcomes. The future of BPS will not be determined by how many transactions can be processed, but by how confidently organisations can rely on the processes behind those transactions.

That is the transformation ahead: from managing workflows to creating intelligent, governed systems that enterprises can trust.