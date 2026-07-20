Designing AI for scale: Why TCO matters more than ever

By Owais Mohammed, Sales Director, India, Middle East, and Africa, Western Digital

AI is fast becoming the engine of modern economies. And behind every AI breakthrough lies one simple reality: for it to work, the IT infrastructure must support and keep pace with unprecedented data growth and compute intensity, while ideally optimizing total cost of ownership (TCO).

Recent analysis suggests that AI-driven data centers could consume nearly 90 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity annually by 2026, with overall demand potentially doubling again by 2030. While much of this increase is driven by compute-intensive workloads, the projections underscore the importance of thoughtful system-level architectural choices. In large-scale environments, the right balance of compute, networking, storage, and data lifecycle management enables IT decision-makers to scale AI workloads more sustainably, optimizing energy use without compromising performance or long-term economics.

The Hidden Cost of AI

When conversations turn to AI efficiency, the spotlight usually falls on GPUs, accelerators, and cooling systems. Storage, however, is often treated as an afterthought. Yet, as datasets grow, inefficiently planned storage architectures can silently turn into business bottlenecks and lead to fundamental disruptions in enterprises. Such gaps significantly increase physical infrastructure requirements, including server and rack counts, while driving total cost of ownership sharply upward.

In India, data center capacity is expanding rapidly to support cloud adoption, 5G, digital public infrastructure, and AI-driven services, which makes it more important than ever to plan the IT infrastructure strategically from the start.

Why Storage-First Thinking Changes the Equation

A storage-first AI infrastructure puts data at the center, reducing energy wasted on data movement, improving GPU utilization, lowering costs at scale, and enabling more sustainable AI growth. Moreover, it also helps ensure data is staged, cached, and tiered appropriately so high-value compute resources spend more time training and inferencing.

At its core, this model aims to ensure that AI data is stored in the most efficient and scalable way possible, along with active workloads. This prevents high-value assets (e.g., GPUs and high-performance nodes) from being consumed by data tasks, improving utilization and protecting overall TCO as AI environments scale.

High-capacity HDD-based storage plays a critical role. While AI growth is significantly visible in the rapid expansion of compute infrastructure, it is equally so in terms of data generation and long-term retention, making storage density a defining factor in overall infrastructure economics.

By adding higher-capacity HDDs per drive and per rack, organizations can store significantly more data within the same physical footprint. Fewer drives are required to store the same volume of data, translating into fewer servers, simplified infrastructure, and improved asset utilization. Moving to higher-density storage can reduce energy consumption by up to 20%, while also lowering operational complexity.

Technology advancements, such as helium-filled drives and new upcoming power-optimized HDDs, can lower power consumption in data centers as well. By improving efficiency metrics like watts per terabyte (W/TB), these HDD innovations can help to drop lower power use significantly.

In addition, hybrid and disaggregated storage infrastructure models can improve these efficiencies even further. According to IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Sustainability/ESG 2025 Predictions, by 2026, nearly 60% of enterprises are expected to adopt sustainable AI frameworks, with hybrid infrastructure models capable of reducing data center energy consumption by 60–80% in certain scenarios. By decoupling storage from compute, organizations avoid chronic over-provisioning and unlock efficiency at scale.

Equally important is the role of data lifecycle management. Not all AI data needs to sit on high-performance, high-power infrastructure always. Intelligent tiering, where cold, warm, and hot data are stored appropriately on the right storage media, helps ensure that power-hungry resources are used only when truly necessary.

Sustainability without Compromising Scale

In AI infrastructures, efficiency is becoming a competitive advantage. Even as AI workloads expand, improved infrastructure efficiency can optimize data center TCO and help companies adhere to energy and economic business targets, despite rapid growth in AI adoption.

For fast-growing digital economies, this balance is critical. At the system level, storage-led architectures offer a pragmatic path forward. Done the right way, storage can be cost-effective and efficient at scale.

The Path Forward

As AI integrates across industries, the question is no longer whether it will scale, but whether organizations can afford to scale it intelligently. The data center of the future will not be defined by raw compute alone, but by architectural intelligence, where storage serves as a strategic foundation, enabling sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and long-term economic. value.

A sustainable and responsible AI strategy requires a shift in the overall mindset. In an era of infinite data, sustainable progress will belong to those who understand that TCO is not merely a financial metric, but a strategic framework. The future of AI will belong to enterprises that get the TCO equation right.