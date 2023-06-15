Blockchain, generative AI set to transform business, shape a bright future for Tech professionals

By Vikram R Singh, Founder and CEO, Antier

Blockchain and generative artificial intelligence (AI) are two disruptive technologies that can truly revolutionise businesses and various professional domains across the globe. The convergence of these technologies holds immense potential in creating secure, intelligent and adaptive systems even as they are together fuelling the demand for skilled professionals and consultancies in the tech landscape. To get a nuanced perspective, we need to understand what these technologies are and how they work and complement each other.

Understanding generative AI and blockchain

Generative AI, a branch of artificial intelligence, focuses on creating new content or data that is not present in the original input. Powered by deep neural networks like variational autoencoders (VAEs), generative adversarial networks (GANs), and transformers, generative AI models learn from vast amounts of data and generate new outputs based on probabilistic models. Generative AI can be gainfully applied in content creation, data augmentation and driving innovation.

Blockchain, on the other hand, is a distributed ledger technology that enables secure and transparent transactions without intermediaries. Having revolutionised domains like finance, supply chain and identity management by offering transparency, efficiency, and enhanced security, it stores data in blocks linked by cryptographic hashes and validated through consensus mechanisms.

Complementing each other’s strengths

The integration of blockchain and generative AI unlocks numerous benefits. Blockchain technology provides control and transparency to AI models by creating an audit trail of all AI model management activities. This integration enhances accountability, governance and trust. Additionally, blockchain improves generative AI by enhancing the quality of training data, ensuring diverse and representative inputs. It strengthens cybersecurity to provide robust and efficient systems for secure transactions.

Real-world examples show the way

One notable example of how blockchain and generative AI work together is Doppl, a platform that leverages both technologies to create realistic digital avatars. Doppl utilises generative AI to create natural language interfaces that interact with users through chatbots or voice assistants. Blockchain ensures the security and privacy of user data and transactions, preventing unauthorised access or manipulation. This integration showcases the potential of these technologies in delivering personalised services while maintaining security.

Benefits, challenges and future prospects

The integration of blockchain and generative AI brings efficiency, productivity and enhanced customer experience. Smart contracts automate transactions, saving time and resources. Tailored content and recommendations based on individual preferences foster engagement and loyalty. Furthermore, this integration fuels innovation and creativity, enabling the development of new products and business models.

However, challenges like technical complexity, scalability and human impact must be addressed. The demand for skilled professionals with expertise in blockchain and generative AI is growing rapidly, creating a talent gap in the market. This gap provides opportunities for consultancies to guide businesses in adopting these technologies and addressing associated challenges.

Personalised content creation, decentralised innovation, and ethical AI development are some future scenarios enabled by the integration of these technologies. Exploring these possibilities will unlock new avenues for personalisation, collaboration and responsible use of AI technologies.

Fuelling hiring expectations

The demand for blockchain and Web3 skills is growing rapidly due to the integration of AI into the tech landscape. This surge in demand is favoring specialists with niche skillsets, like data scientists, developers, cybersecurity engineers, and blockchain developers. However, the supply of talent with these skills is limited, which has created a talent gap in the market. According to a report by KPMG, 67% of CEOs face a challenge in sourcing talent with specialised skills in emerging technologies like AI and blockchain. Moreover, the rapid evolution of these technologies requires constant upskilling and reskilling of existing talent.

Consultancies can pitch in here by helping businesses negotiate their digital transformation journey with backup support on strategy, design, implementation, testing, maintenance, change management, stakeholder engagement and regulatory compliance.

Enormous potential, possibilities galore

The integration of blockchain and generative AI is still in its infancy, but it has already shown promising results. As these technologies mature and evolve, we can expect to see more use cases and applications across various industries.

There are several potential future scenarios that can arise from the integration of blockchain and generative AI. Personalised content creation is one such scenario, enabling users to generate their own personalised content or data based on their needs. This may include creating digital avatars, music, videos, or texts through generative AI models that are stored securely on the blockchain.

Furthermore, the integration of these technologies can contribute to the advancement of ethical and responsible AI systems. Blockchain technology provides transparency, accountability and governance, which are crucial for ensuring the ethical development and use of AI. Users can track and audit the activities and outputs of generative AI models that are recorded on the blockchain, thus promoting responsible practices.

To sum it up, blockchain and generative AI are reshaping industries and driving hiring expectations. Their convergence creates systems that are secure, intelligent and adaptive. Businesses and society can benefit from increased efficiency, productivity, enhanced customer experience and innovation. However, challenges must be navigated and consultancies can play a crucial role in guiding businesses through this transformative journey. By harnessing the power of blockchain and generative AI, we can unlock new possibilities and shape a technology-driven future.