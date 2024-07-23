Building bridges: How AI can enhance government-citizen interactions

By Harsha Solanki, VP GM Asia, Infobip

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has surpassed its status as a mere internet buzzword to become a transformative force dominating the world. This technology has permeated virtually every aspect of modern life, from the smartphones in our pockets to the algorithms shaping our digital experiences. AI’s influence extends beyond consumer applications, revolutionising industries, accelerating scientific research, and reshaping global economics. It’s driving automation in manufacturing, enhancing medical diagnoses, optimising transportation systems, and even influencing geopolitical strategies. The economic potential of AI is staggering, with projections of adding $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. However, this dominance also brings challenges, raising critical questions about privacy, job displacement, and ethical considerations. As AI continues to evolve, its impact on society, work, and human interaction is likely to deepen, cementing its position as not just a dominant technology but a defining feature of our era.

How is India harnessing the power of AI?

In India, the government is leveraging AI to overcome language barriers and improve governance across various sectors. Key initiatives include Bhashini, a national language technology mission using AI to develop solutions for Indian languages; the India Urban Data Exchange (IUDX), which facilitates data sharing for urban governance; and the AI-driven ‘Ideal Train Profile’ system optimizing railway capacity and ticket allocation. Additionally, the Digidhan Mitra Chatbot provides customized financial transaction information, while the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System uses biometric authentication for financial transactions, with potential AI enhancements planned. Finally, IRCTC’s AI Virtual Assistant, AskDISHA 2.0, allows voice-commanded ticket booking, significantly improving passenger satisfaction. These diverse applications of AI demonstrate India’s commitment to using technology to enhance public services, improve efficiency, and bridge linguistic divides in governance and citizen interactions.

Realising the scope of AI being the kinetic enabler in India’s growth story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized utilizing the power of AI to empower citizens and boost the economy. In line with this vision to strengthen India’s AI ecosystem, earlier this year, the government announced an investment of INR 103 billion for the IndiaAI Mission. The substantial financial investment is aimed at energizing various components of the IndiaAI Mission, encompassing the development of AI computing capacity, the establishment of an Innovation Centre, the creation of a dedicated AI datasets platform, and the promotion of AI application development. Additionally, the funding will support programs to cultivate future-ready AI skills, provide financial backing for AI startups, and advance the development of safe and trusted AI technologies. Recently, the government announced INR 50 billion of the investment amount for procuring Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) that will support the development of computing capacity for the mission. GPUs are chips that speed up the processing of AI and machine learning.

A futuristic vision

The impending digital revolution requires more than superficial AI adoption. It calls for a comprehensive overhaul of digital transformation strategies, integrating AI with cloud computing and automation. This integration paves the way for innovative business models, personalized experiences, and rapid product development. It also facilitates the deployment of AI assistants and autonomous systems for streamlined operations and decision-making across various roles and processes. Unlike other emerging technologies, Generative AI’s on-demand availability simplifies the technological groundwork. Crucially, organizations must prioritize developing a robust, enterprise-wide AI and generative AI strategy.

At the same time, the deployment of technologies like GenAI poses different challenges. For instance, AI hallucination is a major challenge in generative AI adoption. AI-generated misinformation, known as hallucination, occurs when an AI chatbot or service provides inaccurate answers to queries. This issue poses a significant obstacle for businesses and governments implementing generative AI-based chatbot solutions.

Recognizing the machine nature of GenAI and its potential for misinterpretation is crucial. As governments invest in AI, they should combat hallucination by integrating technologies like intent identifiers, call classifiers, and sentiment analyzers alongside Large Language Models (LLMs). These supplementary modules enhance the overall AI experience. Consider an AI agent designed for tax-related queries. Given the sensitivity of this domain, errors could significantly impact individual tax calculations. A potential solution involves sending only query-relevant documents to the LLM rather than the entire dataset based on the context of the conversation.

Implementing safety features to detect hallucinations is also essential. One emerging technology is Retrieval Augmentation Generation (RAG), which enhances AI model performance, reliability, and accuracy. This system retrieves information from diverse sources, including recent media reports and research papers, to generate contextually rich responses. In short, when developing and investing in AI-powered solutions, it’s imperative to acknowledge potential risks and design mitigation strategies accordingly.

Conclusion

The Indian government is heavily involved in driving an AI-powered future for the country with massive investments and initiatives. From railways, education, and healthcare to defence, AI is being leveraged to enhance technological prowess. Realizing the full potential of AI vision requires a holistic approach that integrates cutting-edge technology with robust risk mitigation strategies and stringent security measures. The government must prioritize the development of fail-safe mechanisms, ethical guidelines, and comprehensive security protocols alongside its AI initiatives. By doing so, it is possible to harness the transformative power of AI while minimizing potential pitfalls such as data breaches, biased outcomes, or unintended consequences.