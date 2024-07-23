Express Computer

L&T Technology services and SymphonyAI partner to provide AI-based business transformation to global customers through apex enterprise copilot

L&T Technology services and SymphonyAI partner to provide AI-based business transformation to global customers through apex enterprise copilot

L&T Technology Services and SymphonyAI, announced they are partnering to bring transformative AI operations to enterprises worldwide. The solutions are delivered through SymphonyAI Apex Service Management, a predictive and generative AI-based IT service management/enterprise service management (ITSM/ESM) platform, and the Apex Enterprise Copilot, to turbocharge productivity, simplify work, and create delightful experiences for end users, analysts, and executives.

The partnership has already deployed AI-based Apex Service Management for a joint customer whose software-centric, cloud-native solutions provide high-quality media experiences across linear, on-demand, and OTT services. The joint customer benefits from the combination of its longstanding relationship with L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and Apex IT Service Management ease of adoption, low TCO, and API-based integration with third-party applications. Apex Information Technology Service Management, powered by SymphonyAI’s award-winning Eureka predictive and generative AI platform, delivers responsive, effective, and efficient enterprise systems management capabilities with a lightweight architecture to roll out new services and resolve service requests up to 50% faster using generative AI. In replacing its legacy ITSM system, the customer will reduce operating costs, increase analyst productivity across hundreds of analysts, and drive rapid ROI with the ability to quickly configure and ingest existing customer operations, records, and SLAs.

“L&T Technology Services’ proven track record of deep domain consulting expertise and a multi-vertical market leadership has established us as a trusted partner in digital transformation for the world’s top Fortune 500 companies. The synergy with SymphonyAI’s CoPilots and innovative service management platform delivers joint customers rapid, predictive ROI through a transformative enterprise platform,” said Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President – Mobility & Tech, at L&T Technology Services. “We are excited to provide flexible, powerful, and configurable solutions to customers worldwide.”

“The combined value of SymphonyAI and L&T Technology Services provides customers in multiple industries the powerful benefits of digital transformation with leading predictive and generative AI,” said Kumar Abhimanyu, senior VP and global head of strategic partnerships at SymphonyAI. “With deep domain expertise and specialization solving real-world business problems with advanced AI, the partnership delivers unique benefits for innovative organizations worldwide.”

