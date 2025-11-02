Building India’s Sovereign Cloud: Why IPv4 Scarcity Threatens Digital Independence

As India races ahead at breakneck speed to build a self-reliant digital future, a hidden constraint lies hidden beneath the Cloud. Under the surface of fibre, data centres, and AI workloads, lies the less visible but critical piece, the scarcity of IPv4 addresses. Every device, server, sensor, virtual machine and cloud instance requires an address, a numerical identifier, to connect to the Internet. The foundational Internet addressing protocol, IPv4 has powered Global Connectivity for over four decades. It remains the dominant addressing standard even as the World transitions to IPv6. It continues to serve as the backbone for Internet addressing underpinning most Global Communications.

At the turn of the Millennium when we were building India’s Internet backbone IP Address allocation was never considered a constraint. In the early years, when we as pioneers worked to connect Enterprises, Service Providers Governments and Universities, the focus was on awareness, access and affordability, not address scarcity. The real challenge was building the physical and human infrastructure to bring India Online. Back then, we could not have predicted that these numeric identifiers would one day become strategic assets. Today the situation has flipped. The physical infrastructure is robust and is scaling fast, but the logical infrastructure, the Address space is scarce and concentrated. That number that seemed astronomical four decades ago is dangerously small today. The Digital Oxygen on which Cloud Economics breathes is fast depleting.

For India’s domestic cloud and Internet Providers, IPV4 scarcity is not merely a technical bottleneck, but a strategic roadblock. Without access to large contiguous IPv4 blocks, domestic players struggle to expand cloud zones, ensure low-latency access, or comply with data sovereignty laws. This results in a paradox where India’s data increasingly sits on infrastructure controlled outside its borders. This creates a dependency on global intermediaries, undermining India’s ambition for Digital Self Reliance. India’s digital future depends on our ability to “own, operate, and scale” our own cloud infrastructure. A truly sovereign cloud, built by Indian engineers and innovators who understand the nation’s unique needs.

The Global IPv4 Gold Rush

The market has responded predictably to the scarcity. IPv4 addresses have become a traded commodity. In 2011, a leading Tech behemoth paid US $7.5 million to a bankrupt telecom giant for approximately 660,000 IPv4 addresses, roughly $11.25 per address. Fast-forward to today, IPv4 addresses routinely trade for $25–$60 per address in global markets.

The more IPv4 addresses a company owns, the more self-sufficient and scalable its infrastructure becomes. Conversely, the less you own, the more you pay in leases, dependencies, and latency.

U.S.-based giants hold vast IP reserves while countries like India must lease or buy at high cost, effectively creating a digital land monopoly. The World’s Internet estate has become highly unequal and India must act decisively to prevent digital dependency from deepening.

The table above tells a telling story. For a population of 1.4 billion, India has only 49 Million addresses resulting in extreme scarcity. In short, India has one public address for every 28 Indians, in stark contrast to the US which has roughly 5 addresses per person.

The Clarion Call

Most recently, Santosh Agarwal the MD of Zeacloud- an Indian cloud infrastructure provider fired the warning shot. He vociferously articulated that India’s biggest challenge is not technology or talent, it is IPv4 scarcity. Most available IPv4 resources are already owned or leased by global hyper-scalers, leaving little room for new, independent providers. In a daring open call to the Internet community, Santosh has invited Indian organizations and individuals holding unused or underutilized IPv4 blocks to transfer them legally through APNIC or IRINN, ensuring the space directly fuels Indian infrastructure growth. This is not a technical plea, but it is a National cause, an appeal to digital citizens to participate in shaping India’s data future.

Providers like ZeaCloud and other who are on a mission to build India’s sovereign cloud, entirely hosted, routed, and operated within India have found innovative paths, because it truly matters for India’s Sovereignty.

The hard truth is that digital independence cannot be achieved just by building data centres or adopting open-source software. True sovereignty lies in controlling the network identifiers, routing tables, and infrastructure primitives that define how data flows. Without sufficient IP address ownership: Indian providers remain dependent on leased, foreign-routed IP blocks. The cost of scaling cloud services rises dramatically. Innovation slows, and competitive parity with global players erodes. It’s akin to running factories on land rented from rivals. How motivating can that be?

India has led from the front in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)- UPI, Aadhaar, ONDC and many others, yet, when it comes to Internet infrastructure, much of the base layer remains foreign-controlled. Just as Atmanirbhar Bharat champions self-reliance in Defense and manufacturing, the next frontier is “Atmanirbhar Connectivity”, ensuring that the digital foundations of the Indian Internet are nationally anchored.

Before it is too late, Policymakers, Academic Institutions and Enterprises must come together to. If unused IPv4 addresses can be redirected to power India’s sovereign cloud, ensuring data protection, compliance, and faster access for Indian enterprises, then every donor contributes directly to the nation’s digital independence. Unused IPv4 resources within India’s Institutions and Enterprises are silent asset waiting to serve the Nation. Transferring them to domestic cloud initiatives through APNIC or IRNN can directly enable local growth, resilience and security. IPv4 should not be treated as a speculative asset, but as a shared public resource, vital to the nation’s cyber future.

There are four key recommended actions:

1. Encourage transfer of idle/underutilized IPv4 blocks. Request and Reclaim dormant IPv4 resources allocated decades ago to University, Research or legacy organizations.

2. Enable a transparent IP transfer markets within India under IRINN oversight. Each transferred block fuels new cloud zones, strengthens data protection, and accelerates India’s journey toward true digital independence

3. Policy Makers should engage actively with the Regional Internet Registry in India – APNIC and National Bodies like National Internet Exchange of India to ensure that Domestic Cloud Strategy includes IP Space Considerations.

4. Frame IP addresses as a Strategic National Asset blocks and not as a network commodity or as mere technical identifiers.

The harsh truth is that for a long time, IPv4 will remain the bridge that connects India’s digital economy to the World.

Santosh’s appeal is, at its core, is a call for digital patriotism. India must ensure that its own Innovators, Start-ups, and Cloud providers are not left digitally landless. The sovereignty of India’s cloud will ultimately rest on something deceptively simple, who owns the address space beneath it.

It is time that the pioneers who once connected the Nation must now help secure it’s Digital Independence in line with our Vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Can we all together, the Policy makers, Institutions and Enterprises work hand in hand to make Internet a shared, open, and equitable resource for all, once again!

– The author is a celebrated technology leader, Board member and Advisor to Multiple Digital Initiatives. He was among the early pioneers who helped build India’s Internet Backbone and has been recognized among the “ 100 Great IITians” and “ Top 10 leaders who shaped Indian IT”