Building resilient foundations for India’s expanding Data Centre ecosystem

By- Saurabh Verma, Chief Business Officer, Howden (India)

India’s data centre sector is growing faster than almost anyone expected. Five or six years ago, conversations around data infrastructure were still fairly contained within technology teams and real estate discussions. Today, data centres sit at the centre of India’s digital economy. Payments, banking, logistics, healthcare, government platforms and enterprise systems all depend on them working, quietly and continuously.

This growth is being driven by familiar forces: cloud adoption, rising data consumption, the rollout of 5G, and the increasing digitisation of financial services and public platforms. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have become natural anchors for this expansion, attracting hyperscale investment and long term capital.

What has not grown at the same pace, however, is the way risk is understood and addressed.

From scale to substance

At a surface level, the challenge appears to be about capacity. More racks, more power, more land. But once facilities reach a certain scale, the conversation changes. A modern hyperscale data centre can draw 40 to 50 megawatts of power on a continuous basis. That is no longer just a technical detail. It affects grid stability, recovery timelines and, ultimately, the reliability of entire digital ecosystems.

When a disruption happens, the impact is rarely limited to physical damage. The bigger losses often come from downtime. Missed transactions. Interrupted services. Contractual penalties. In several global incidents, business interruption costs have far exceeded the cost of repairing the facility itself. This is why data centres can no longer be thought of simply as IT assets. They are critical infrastructure in every sense of the word.

Climate is no longer a background risk

Climate exposure has moved from being a future concern to an operating reality. Rising temperatures push cooling systems harder and reduce efficiency. Heatwaves often coincide with peak power demand, increasing stress on already stretched grids. Flooding, particularly in coastal and urban areas, threatens electrical and mechanical systems that were not designed to deal with repeated water exposure.

Independent global assessments have flagged several Indian data centre hubs as among the most climate exposed worldwide. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh feature prominently. This does not mean development should slow down. It does mean that assumptions need to be challenged much earlier in the planning process.

Resilience here is not about eliminating risk. That is unrealistic. It is about understanding where risk is coming from and designing facilities that can tolerate stress without failing catastrophically.

The risks that get locked in early

One of the most underestimated phases in a data centre’s lifecycle is construction. These projects are large, complex and often compressed into aggressive timelines. Electrical density is high. Mechanical systems are tightly integrated. Temporary conditions during construction can be more hazardous than steady state operations.

Fire and water damage during the build phase remain among the most common causes of significant loss globally. Once key design and layout decisions are made, they are expensive and difficult to reverse. Early involvement of risk engineering, disciplined contractor oversight and clear change management processes are not administrative formalities. They are practical controls that influence long term resilience and insurability.

When cyber and physical risks collide

Cyber risk is usually discussed in terms of data theft or ransomware. In data centres, the issue runs deeper. Systems that control power distribution, cooling and monitoring are increasingly digital and interconnected. A cyber incident that disrupts these systems can quickly translate into physical damage or prolonged outages.

As India’s digital ecosystem becomes more interconnected and cyber insurance capacity grows, the artificial separation between cyber and property risk is becoming harder to justify. Real world failures rarely respect those boundaries. Risk frameworks need to reflect how incidents unfold, not how policies are organised.

Interdependencies amplify losses

No data centre operates on its own. Power supply, fibre connectivity, fuel logistics, equipment suppliers and specialist contractors form a tightly linked network. When one element fails, the effects travel quickly and often unpredictably.

This is where business interruption exposure escalates. In many high profile incidents globally, indirect losses such as lost revenue, customer attrition and reputational damage have outweighed the cost of physical repairs. Understanding these interdependencies is critical, particularly as facilities scale and cluster geographically.

Resilience as a commercial advantage

India’s data centre market is set to continue growing for years. Capacity will increase. Capital will remain available. Competition will intensify. In that environment, resilience is quietly becoming a differentiator.

Insurers are paying closer attention to site selection, climate adaptation measures, power redundancy and governance frameworks. Investors are asking more pointed questions about downside scenarios. Operators who can demonstrate mature risk thinking are finding it easier to access capital and insurance on better terms.

Resilient data centres are rarely the result of a single design choice or technology upgrade. They reflect a series of decisions made consistently over time. Where to build. How to plan for failure rather than assuming perfect conditions. How to think about power beyond availability. How to prepare for outages that last days rather than hours.

Looking ahead

Data centres now underpin much of India’s economic activity. They support banking systems, healthcare platforms, logistics networks and public services. Their reliability is directly linked to trust in digital infrastructure.

The next phase of growth will favour those who recognise that resilience cannot be bolted on at the end. Capacity can be replicated. Resilience takes intent, discipline and early action.

As India continues to build the digital backbone of its economy, the strongest foundations will belong to those who plan for disruption as deliberately as they plan for expansion. In today’s data centre landscape, resilience is no longer a secondary consideration. It is what separates growth from sustainable growth.