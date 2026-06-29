Can India produce enough semiconductor engineers to support its ambitions?

By Dr. Umesh Dutta, CEO – Manav Rachna Innovation and Incubation Foundation

India’s semiconductor ambitions are no longer aspirational – they are strategic, urgent, and foundational to the country’s economic and technological future. With the government’s strong push through initiatives such as the India Semiconductor Mission and significant investments in fabrication, design, and packaging, the question is not whether India can build a semiconductor ecosystem, but whether it can build the human capital required to sustain it.

At the heart of this challenge lies a critical gap: the availability of skilled semiconductor engineers across the value chain. From chip design and verification to fabrication, testing, and advanced packaging, each segment demands highly specialized expertise. While India has long been recognized for its strength in semiconductor design services, particularly through global capability centers, the shift towards manufacturing and end-to-end capabilities requires a far broader and deeper talent pool.

Currently, India produces a large number of engineering graduates each year, but only a small fraction are industry-ready for semiconductor roles. The gap is not merely quantitative but qualitative. Semiconductor engineering demands a strong foundation in electronics, materials science, and physics, coupled with hands-on experience in tools, cleanroom environments, and real-world problem-solving.

Traditional curricula, however, often lag behind industry needs, resulting in a mismatch between academic output and industry expectations.

Addressing this challenge requires a multi-layered approach. First, academic institutions must reimagine their engineering programs to integrate semiconductor-focused courses, lab infrastructure, and interdisciplinary learning. Collaborations with industry players can help bridge this gap by enabling access to tools, real-world case studies, and mentorship. At Manav Rachna, for instance, we have been actively working towards embedding innovation-driven learning and industry exposure into our programs, ensuring that students are not only theoretically sound but also practically adept.

Second, there is a need to scale specialized training programs and certification pathways. Short-term, modular programs in areas such as VLSI design, chip verification, and semiconductor manufacturing can help upskill existing engineers and create a pipeline of talent ready to be absorbed by the industry. Public-private partnerships will play a crucial role here, ensuring that training remains relevant, accessible, and aligned with evolving technological demands.

Third, India must focus on building faculty capacity and research ecosystems. Semiconductor education cannot thrive without skilled educators and robust research infrastructure. Investment in faculty development, international collaborations, and research funding is essential to create centers of excellence that can drive both innovation and talent development. Incubation centers and innovation hubs can further support this ecosystem by fostering startups in semiconductor design, embedded systems, and related domains.

Equally important is the need to inspire and attract talent to this field. Semiconductors must be positioned not just as a niche specialization but as a high-impact, future-defining career path. Awareness campaigns, industry engagement, and early exposure at the school and undergraduate levels can play a significant role in building this pipeline.

India stands at a pivotal moment. The global semiconductor landscape is undergoing a realignment, and India has a unique opportunity to emerge as a key player. However, infrastructure and policy support alone will not suffice. The success of this ambition will ultimately depend on our ability to nurture a generation of engineers who can innovate, adapt, and lead.

The question, therefore, is not whether India can produce enough semiconductor engineers, but whether it can do so with the right quality, speed, and strategic alignment. With coordinated efforts across academia, industry, and government, India can not only meet its semiconductor ambitions but also position itself as a global talent hub in this critical domain.