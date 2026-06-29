NeevCloud launches agentic studio: A sovereign, secure execution environment for AI agents

NeevCloud announced the launch of Agentic Studio. This is a managed secure sandbox environment purpose-built for running AI agents and code execution workloads in isolated, on-demand compute environments. Agentic Studio enables organisations to deploy, test, and scale AI-driven workflows without exposing production systems, a capability that takes on strategic significance as enterprises across India and emerging markets accelerate their AI adoption under the imperative of digital and data sovereignty.

Closing the execution gap in agentic AI

Today, the premise that agentic AI systems can reason, plan, and take autonomous action has outpaced the infrastructure required to run it safely. Most enterprises find themselves caught between two unacceptable options: running agents on local developer machines, with all the attendant security risks, or deploying directly into production environments, where errors carry real consequences.

“The industry has spent two years making agents smarter. The unsolved problem is giving them somewhere safe to act. Agentic Studio is designed to bridge that gap” said Vijayakumar Nadar, Chief AI Officer of NeevCloud. Organisations can create a fresh sandbox in seconds, select a base compute template, configure resources, and run agents, scripts, file operations, and multi-step task workflows all without managing any underlying infrastructure. The result is a secure, reproducible, and fully controllable execution layer for AI at every stage of development and deployment.

A sovereign AI execution layer for India and beyond

At a time when governments, regulators, and enterprises are scrutinising where AI workloads run and which jurisdictions they fall within, Agentic Studio offers a sovereign execution model. By providing a managed, isolated environment that operates within India’s data infrastructure, NeevCloud enables organisations in regulated industries such as banking, financial services, healthcare, government to harness agentic AI without ceding control over their data or compute to foreign cloud providers.

“Sovereign AI is not just about where data is stored, it is about where intelligence acts,” said Narendra Sen, Founder & CEO of NeevCloud. “Agentic Studio ensures that when an AI agent retrieves a document, executes a financial reconciliation, or automates a customer support workflow, every action happens within a controlled, auditable environment on Indian soil. That is what enterprise-grade sovereign AI looks like in practice.”

Platform capabilities

Agentic Studio provides a comprehensive execution framework for AI workloads:

– Isolated sandbox environments that run untrusted or agent-generated code without contaminating other systems

– Filesystem snapshots, pause, restore, and fork capabilities for reproducible, stateful workflows

– Multi-agent orchestration by assigning separate compute environments to planning, execution, validation, and reporting agents

– Browser and VNC templates for web automation and browser-based task agents

– On-demand compute with no infrastructure management, enabling teams to focus on building rather than provisioning

Built for real enterprise workflows

Agentic Studio is designed for the breadth and complexity of enterprise AI deployment. Targeted use cases include:

– Customer support automation: agents can retrieve knowledge, analyse customer queries, and draft responses in isolated environments.

– Coding workflows: run tests, inspect repositories, automate bug triage, and validate code changes safely.

– Financial operations: process spreadsheets, reconcile reports, and run controlled data workflows without exposing core systems.

– Document-intensive industries: extract information from contracts, invoices, claims, and reports.

– Research and data operations: collect, structure, and analyse information across multiple sources.

– Education and developer platforms: run user-submitted code for assessments, sandboxes, and interactive coding tools.

– Multi-agent orchestration: assign planning, execution, validation, and reporting steps to separate sandboxes.

– DevOps and IT automation: execute repeatable operational workflows, validation checks, and scripted tasks in isolated environments.