Cadence accelerates digital twin–driven data centre AI modernisation with HPE

Cadence announced an expansion of its collaboration with HPE to accelerate digital twin-driven data centre modernisation, enabling customers to improve planning, optimisation, and lifecycle operations for next-generation AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. The collaboration combines the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform, which virtualises data centre environments using AI, HPC, and physics-based simulation to significantly optimise end-to-end computational throughput, with HPE’s sustainable data centre modernisation services and expertise. The standardisation of the platform within HPE’s AI-focused modular data centre, AI Mod POD, also improves total cost of ownership, speeds deployment, and increases operational efficiency.

“As AI reshapes data centre requirements, digital twins provide a powerful foundation for designing and operating high-performing infrastructure. Working with HPE, we aim to help customers model and optimise complex environments using AI, HPC, and physics-based simulation—reducing risk while improving energy efficiency and supporting customers’ sustainability ambitions,” said Sherman Ikemoto, Group Director, Cadence

As data centres evolve to support increasingly power-dense AI workloads and advanced cooling architectures, operators must modernise quickly while meeting sustainability, regulatory, and service-level objectives. Together, Cadence, NVIDIA, and HPE will deliver scalable, energy-efficient data centre blueprints—from edge to cloud—helping customers de-risk decisions before physical deployment, unlock stranded capacity, and maintain optimal performance as requirements change.

“HPE is focused on helping customers modernise data centres for the AI era with solutions that are scalable, secure, and more sustainable. By deepening the collaboration with Cadence, we bring engineering-grade digital twin capabilities to customers so they can optimise capacity, energy efficiency, and operational decisions across the data centre lifecycle,” said Paul Nelson, Global Director, IT Sustainability & Data Center Services, HPE

New solutions for AI- and HPC-ready data centres

Cadence will introduce digital twin-based solutions that address key data centre modernisation priorities across design, deployment, and operations. These solutions will help customers:

– Design AI- and HPC-ready facilities that meet stringent power, space, cooling, and IT sustainability targets, using high-fidelity digital twins to validate decisions before committing to physical infrastructure to maximise tokens-per-watt performance.



– Accelerate planning and operations for HPE Data Center Services – AI Mod POD and related AI data centre solutions by using Cadence Reality DC Elements Design Library to evaluate deployment scenarios in advance. These Cadence Reality DC elements digital models include the now available NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and the upcoming NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72.



– Increase IT and facilities utilisation and reduce stranded capacity with predictive modelling of power and cooling behaviour ahead of configuration changes or workload shifts on the data centre floor.



– Improve operational intelligence and IT sustainability by running “what-if” scenarios that support long-term capacity planning, energy optimisation, and failure or upgrade planning.



By integrating Cadence’s engineering-grade simulation and digital twin capabilities with HPE’s AI data centre solutions and services, customers can move faster and with greater confidence as they scale AI infrastructure in existing and new facilities.

The value of Cadence digital twins

The Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform enables customers to create high-fidelity digital replicas of entire data centres and campuses by dragging and dropping vendor-provided digital models that simulate the physical behaviour of their real-world counterparts. These predictive models help data centre operators optimise energy efficiency, capacity, and resiliency from initial design through day-to-day operations.

Those looking to improve their data centre architectures can do so by working with HPE’s world-recognised data centre design and engineering team, which incorporates the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform to build an engineering-accurate, physics-based layer that enables teams to evaluate design trade-offs earlier and continuously refine operations against real-world constraints.