Challenges faced by CIOs in integration of IoT in operations

By Prem Rodrigues

The Internet of Things (IoT) enables billions of gadgets to be associated and speak with one another to share data that enhances the nature of our day by day lives. In the era of the Internet of Things (IoT) and intelligent buildings, a wide range of low-voltage building systems including voice, data, Wi-Fi, distributed antenna systems (DAS), security, audio-visual (AV), lighting, building automation and more are converging onto a common cabling infrastructure and communicating with each other via Internet Protocol (IP). At the same time, advancements in remote powering technology means the cabling infrastructure is also delivering DC power to more low-voltage IoT devices than ever before.

ConvergeITTM solution gives CIOs a single unified infrastructure supporting IoT devices in intelligent buildings and an intelligent infrastructure solution helps with security and troubleshooting. Also, there is a robust and mature digital building ecosystem of partners who help the CIO with decision making.

However; there are numerous issues hindering the effective implementation of IoT affecting the role of a chief information officer (CIO). There are many network infrastructures that are underutilized and the industry needs to realize the potential of converging and powering multiple low-voltage devices and systems on a single unified structured cabling system that supports common communication protocols and enables sharing information from one system to another. Those that continue to deploy disparate platforms are preventing themselves from transforming both their buildings and their business. Only those that embrace data-driven reasoning and response across a range of machines, applications and systems are truly prepared for a successful digital and business transformation.

CIOs can think differently. They can rethink the way we design, procure and deploy our next building. They understand that the technology is not radically “new.” In an IB, we are putting existing technology together to lower the cost to build and operate a building.

Enterprise analytics tools are usually built around transactions at the core of the business and not for the constant volumes of data sensors on connected products and assets record. In order to scrutinize this time-series data, latest generation of analytics technology is making itself voluntarily available. CIOs will need to work with these new technologies to decide how best to transmit, capture, and store the data.

There is a need for a culture change in business so that people are incentivized to evaluate new ideas. A CIO must be free to do things differently without repercussion. End-users should not build their next building the same way they have done for years, and adapt newer ways that are more efficient, sustainable and less expensive to build/maintain.

Security issue from hackers is another challenge faced by CIOs. The security needs to be embedded into the end point devices, head end and network path in a consistent manner. All connected building solutions must therefore; incorporate end-to-end security to avoid introducing new threat vectors into an organisation.

Lastly CIOs must choose vendors who has sound partnerships with other prominent complimentary manufacturers. No one company can make a building smart or can deliver all the aspects of IoT.

(The author is the Director of Sales & Marketing, Middle East, India & SAARC, Siemon)

