Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

MindCraft and Automation Anywhere partner to drive RPA in financial services industry

News
By Express Computer
0 19

MindCraft has announced a partnership with Automation Anywhere to offer RPA to customers in the financial services industry. “The financial services ecosystem represents an ideal environment for automation and the digital workforce to free up human capital. Our partnership with MindCraft is immensely exciting as it will enable us to deploy RPA solutions in a complex industry and help integrate the transformative power of automation initiatives. We’re confident that this partnership can herald an exciting new age in the financial services domain, and we’re eager to witness its impact,” said Milan Sheth, Executive Vice-President, IMEA, Automation Anywhere.

MindCraft has set up a Centre of Excellence for RPA to provide implementation services and technical support on Automation Anywhere’s Enterprise RPA and IQ Bots.

“MindCraft has successfully delivered large business process automation solutions to its customers for over 15 years. RPA was a natural progression for us. Our partnership with Automation Anywhere, the world’s most widely deployed RPA, is a major step towards helping customers take control of their automation initiatives. They can use their manpower to solve complex business challenges, while Bots can cater to high-volume, business-rules-driven, repeatable processes,” said Hemant Nerurkar, Founder & Chairman, MindCraft.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement