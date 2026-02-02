Citizen development in large enterprises: Driving scalable innovation from within

By Lathesh Balakrishna, Associate Director- Digital Strategy, KPMG India

Large enterprises are experiencing a fundamental shift in how digital solutions are delivered. For decades, application development was centralized within IT departments, governed by long delivery cycles, complex funding approvals, and competing priorities. Today, the emergence of low-code and no-code platforms is decentralizing innovation and empowering business users to become active contributors to the technology landscape. This movement, widely known as “Citizen Development” is enabling organizations to respond to operational needs faster, more economically, and with greater alignment to real-world processes.

Citizen development refers to business users building applications using governed low-code platforms rather than traditional coding methods. With tools such as Microsoft’s Power Platform, employees can design forms, automate workflows, create dashboards, and integrate data across systems with minimal technical background. These users, often called “citizen developers”, bring domain expertise directly into solution design, resulting in applications that are both practical and highly relevant.

The Current Landscape: Business-Led Digital Solutions

Across large organizations, small applications are being developed either as standalone tools or as extensions to enterprise systems. These solutions address localized challenges such as approval workflows, inspection tracking, manual reporting, asset monitoring, and field data capture.

Several factors are accelerating adoption:

Business Ownership of Problems

Those closest to operational challenges can now build targeted solutions without waiting in enterprise IT backlogs. This reduces turnaround time from months to weeks or even days.

AI-Assisted Development

Built-in AI capabilities now help generate formulas, automate workflows, and optimize logic, significantly lowering the barrier for semi-technical users while accelerating delivery cycles.

Improved User Adoption

Because these tools are built by end users for end users, they tend to be more intuitive and easier to adopt especially in environments with gray-collar or semi-skilled workforces where usability drives compliance.

Process Fidelity

Rather than forcing business processes to conform to rigid enterprise software modules, citizen development allows technology to adapt to the organization’s existing operational DNA.

At the same time, enterprises are also witnessing a parallel rise in adoption of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and SaaS platforms. Rather than building everything internally, organizations are selectively integrating specialized SaaS tools for HR, finance, operations, and analytics. Citizen development increasingly acts as the bridging gaps between these enterprise SaaS systems and tailoring to user centric workflows.

Governance and Architectural Guardrails

Uncontrolled application creation can introduce data integrity risks, security gaps, and system instability. The primary concern is not the front-end application itself, but how it interacts with core enterprise systems.

Key risk areas include:

Direct connections to production databases

Shared deployment pipelines across Dev, UAT, and Production

Lack of monitoring and lifecycle management

Duplicate solutions solving similar problems in silos

To address this, leading enterprises are establishing Citizen Development Centers of Excellence (CoEs). These CoEs provide structure without stifling innovation.

* Standard integration layers ensure citizen applications access enterprise systems via APIs or controlled connectors rather than direct database interactions.

* Environment segregation enforces strict Dev–UAT–Production boundaries, preventing testing activities from impacting live data.

* Reusable templates and connectors reduce rework while maintaining compliance with enterprise architecture.

* Training and certification programs equip employees with both platform skills and governance awareness.

This model allows enterprises to scale innovation responsibly while maintaining control over risk and compliance.

From Grassroots Tool to Enterprise-Grade Solution

A common trajectory in citizen development is that a small, tactical application gains traction and begins delivering measurable business value. Leadership then sees potential to scale the solution or even replace an existing enterprise tool.

However, scaling requires deliberate transition.

* Before broader rollout, the application must undergo architectural reassessment for performance, security hardening, and integration readiness.

* A proof of concept is often developed to validate scalability under higher transaction volumes. Once validated, organizations can fund a structured roadmap to convert the solution into an enterprise-supported product.

Attempting to scale a citizen-built application without this transition often results in performance bottlenecks and costly rework.

A phased approach protects both value realization and system stability.

The Financial Case: Where the Real Savings Occur!

Citizen development is not just an innovation enabler- it is a significant cost optimization lever.

Reduced Licensing Spend

Instead of procuring large, enterprise-wide software packages for niche use cases, organizations can build targeted solutions using existing platform licenses. This prevents over-investment in underutilized features of large COTS products.

Lower Development Costs

Traditional enterprise application development involves external vendors, long delivery timelines, and heavy project overhead. Citizen-built applications reduce dependency on high-cost development resources by shifting smaller solution builds closer to the business.

Minimized Maintenance Overhead

Smaller, modular applications are easier to update and maintain compared to monolithic enterprise systems. Enhancements can be made incrementally without large upgrade programs.

Training Efficiency

Because solutions are designed around existing business processes and user expectations, training time and adoption resistance are significantly reduced.

Avoided Opportunity Cost

Faster deployment of process improvements translates into quicker operational gains, productivity improvements, and reduced manual effort all of which have tangible financial impact.

When combined with strategic SaaS adoption, citizen development reduces the need for custom-built enterprise systems while still allowing process customization at the edge—creating a hybrid cost-efficient model.

The Road Ahead: SaaS + Citizen Development + Agentic AI

The future enterprise technology landscape will be shaped by three converging forces: SaaS platforms, citizen development, and Agentic AI.

Enterprises will continue adopting best-in-class SaaS products for standardized capabilities, while citizen developers build lightweight extensions, automations, and integrations around them. This reduces large transformation programs while maintaining agility.

Agentic AI introduces another dimension. AI agents capable of autonomously triggering workflows, interpreting business context, and recommending decisions will increasingly be embedded into low-code platforms. Citizen developers will not just build forms and apps, they will configure intelligent agents that will empower business users.

This convergence will dramatically accelerate solution delivery while maintaining governance through centralized oversight.

Conclusion

Citizen development represents a structural shift in enterprise digital strategy. By empowering employees to build small, high-impact solutions within a governed framework, organizations achieve agility at the edge while preserving stability at the core.

Beyond innovation speed, the model delivers measurable financial value- reducing software spend, lowering development costs, minimizing maintenance overhead, and accelerating operational improvements.

When combined with strategic SaaS adoption and the emerging power of Agentic AI, citizen development becomes more than a trend. It becomes a sustainable, scalable approach to enterprise solutioning- driven not just by IT, but by the collective intelligence of the organization.