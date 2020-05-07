Connect With Confidence: Benefits of Using a Personal VPN

Read Article

By McAfee Team

Protect your digital life

The recent surge in work from home is likely accompanied by a corresponding increase in corporate VPN (virtual private network) usage. More and more employees who would typically be connected at the office are using these protected networks to access confidential documents and sites. To some, these corporate VPNs are simply a tunnel into their work lives. But what about the benefits of a personal VPN? What is a VPN exactly, and why use one?

Encrypt your data

While a home network with a strong password can help set a good foundation for your digital safety, it is worth considering additional privacy fortifications as more devices connect (and perhaps stay connected for longer periods of time). Whether it’s kids taking their classes and gaming online or parents trying to run errands remotely, we want to help you protect your digital life.

At their cores, a corporate VPN and personal VPN perform the same functions. They encrypt (or scramble) your data when you connect to the Internet and enable you to browse or bank in confidence with your credentials and history protected. Should there be any malicious actors attempting to intercept your web traffic, they would only be able to see garbled content thanks to your VPN’s encryption functionality.

Need for VPN

Constant online connection is becoming the new normal as we limit the time we spend outdoors. And, as the number of devices online increases, so does the number of threats.

With many retailers reducing their physical footprints or even closing entirely, such services have shifted online – whether you prefer it or not. Learn how to navigate this changing digital landscape with the following VPN tips and tricks below.

One classic cyberattack is the “man–in–the–middle,” especially prevalent in places with public Wi-Fi connections such as cafes or open Wi-Fi connections at an apartment building. Malicious actors take advantage of weak network security to intercept and read potentially sensitive information such as bank login credentials or even credit card information. A strong VPN with bank-grade encryption can render this attack useless and help keep sensitive data away from prying eyes.

Which VPN should I choose?

Not all VPNs are created equal! Make sure that the service you select meets your needs:

Browser vs Desktop/Mobile

A browser-level VPN acts as an extension and will only help protect web traffic on the specific browser it is installed on. While this degree of privacy may work for some users, a device-level VPN can generally help protect web traffic regardless of browser or application selected.

Level of Security

It is important to review each service’s privacy terms before you decide which one to use as your trusted gateway. Some VPN services, especially free ones, implement trackers that record your demographic, location, and system information. You can sometimes refer to third party security audits to help validate these privacy claims.

Bandwidth

Depending on how much you plan to use your VPN, you can consider searching for services that have either limited or unlimited data plans. If you plan to consume multimedia such as streaming video or uploading large files, an unlimited plan may work better for you.

Variety of locations

For general use, it is advisable to let your VPN connect to the nearest and fastest server location. But, having a diverse list of countries to choose from will allow you greater flexibility if the server is slow in one location.

Ease of Use

Ultimately, you should choose a VPN that’s easy to use and understand. We are all embarking on digital journeys from different places of technical comfort, but consider starting with products that offer a streamlined and simplified experience.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]