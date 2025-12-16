Cybersecurity is now a business imperative — Not an IT function

By Amrish Kumar Jain, Chief Information Officer, Tally Solutions



In today’s hyper-connected world, cybersecurity has moved far beyond firewalls and alerts. It has become a core business enabler, the foundation on which digital trust, customer confidence, and long-term resilience are built.

Whether a large enterprise or a fast-growing startup, every organisation now relies on secure digital operations to innovate, scale, and respond quickly to market shifts. With hybrid work, AI-driven attacks, and tightening global regulations continuously reshaping the risk landscape, cybersecurity is no longer a defensive add-on. It is a strategic capability that ensures transformation can happen with confidence.

This shift in mindset is crucial because the nature of threats has evolved just as dramatically. Today’s risks are more frequent, more sophisticated, and increasingly commercialised. Ransomware-as-a-service functions like a business model, combining disruption with double and triple extortion. Supply-chain compromises can infiltrate thousands of organisations through a single weak link. Identity and credential abuse have become attackers’ favourite entry point, amplified by remote work, shadow IT, and misconfigured access. At the same time, APIs — the backbone of digital ecosystems — are being exploited with precision, and AI-powered social engineering can mimic real humans with unnerving accuracy. Put simply, attackers no longer break in; they log in.

Yet, even as threats accelerate, this moment also presents an immense opportunity. The cybersecurity landscape is witnessing innovations that are reshaping how enterprises defend themselves. AI-augmented detection and response is drastically reducing the time to distinguish signal from noise. Zero Trust architectures are becoming truly practical at scale, supported by stronger identity fabrics and micro-segmentation. Secure DevOps and shift-left practices are improving software hygiene right at the source. And quantum-resistant cryptography is laying the foundation for the next generation of secure digital communication. Together, these advancements point to a future where security is proactive, predictive, and seamlessly integrated into everyday processes.

A major catalyst for this evolution is the changing balance between humans and AI in cybersecurity. AI will take over high-volume, repetitive tasks — from triage to anomaly detection — allowing human experts to focus on judgment-heavy areas such as threat hunting, adversary disruption, and ethical decision-making. The most resilient organisations will operate on a human-in-the-loop model, where fast automation is paired with human intuition and strategic oversight. This becomes even more critical as attackers themselves begin using AI for reconnaissance and deception. As autonomous algorithms increasingly interact on both sides, guardrails — including human oversight, sandbox testing, audit trails, and fail-safe controls — will be essential.

However, strengthening defences is not just about deploying advanced tools. Despite rising budgets, breaches continue to grow because many organisations still view cybersecurity through a compliance lens rather than as a business-enabling function. Investments often go into isolated solutions instead of integrated security platforms that provide unified intelligence, automated response, and continuous validation. True cyber maturity requires shifting from reactive, tool-centric spending to resilience-driven strategies aligned with business outcomes such as minimising downtime, reducing breach impact, and accelerating recovery.

Ultimately, building a cyber-resilient enterprise is not the responsibility of a single team — it is an organisational mindset. Governance, culture, and human vigilance matter as much as technology. Companies that build secure-by-default systems, strengthen security awareness across teams, and embed cybersecurity into daily decision-making will be the ones equipped to navigate an unpredictable digital future.

Cybersecurity is no longer an IT mandate. It has become the backbone of digital trust, business continuity, and innovation — and a defining factor of sustainable enterprise growth in the years ahead.