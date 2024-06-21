Data centres and networking in the era of GenAI

By Rohan Sheth, Head – Data Center & Colocation Services, Yotta

The rise of GenAI has made a significant impact across industries, influencing everything from work processes to innovation strategies and even customer interactions. Companies are actively pursuing integration to enhance operational efficiency. This influence is particularly pronounced in data centres and networks, prompting them to make adaptations to meet its processing demands. To put this in perspective, hyperscale data centres are increasing their rack density at a CAGR of 7.8% to meet the rising demand for computational power, according to a JLL report.

Data Center Adaptations To Meet GenAI Demands

The rise of Generative AI (GenAI), particularly Large Language Models (LLMs), is rapidly transforming data centres, necessitating high-density configurations. This means packing powerful GPUs and specialised AI chips into smaller spaces, maximising processing power per square foot. This becomes even more critical for LLMs, often housed in satellite data centres adjacent to massive hyperscale facilities.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters are another game-changer. These interconnected computer networks excel at parallel processing, significantly accelerating both training complex AI models and running inferences (using trained models for predictions). However, this power comes at a cost. The immense energy demands of GenAI necessitate innovative solutions. Data centres are adopting liquid immersion cooling, submerging servers in a specialised liquid for efficient heat transfer. Other methods such as Direct Liquid to Chip (DLC) cooling, INROW cooling, and RDHX (Rear door Heat Exchanger) Cooling mechanism are also being implemented. These technologies create an efficient environment for cooling the dense GPUs and AI racks, while also positively impacting the PUE.

Adopting these can be a challenge for IT hardware products such as servers, switches, and panels, as they need to be compatible and able to withstand the unique requirements of these cooling methods. Additionally, exploring renewable energy sources like solar and wind power is crucial for sustainable growth.

Networking infrastructure adaptations for GenAI

The processing power of data centres may be the engine driving GenAI, but the network infrastructure acts as its high-speed transmission system. The sheer volume of data generated by GenAI applications, particularly during training and inference phases, necessitates significant changes to how data centres manage network traffic. Some of the key adaptations include:

Increased Bandwidth: To facilitate seamless data transfer between servers and storage systems, data centres are investing in high-bandwidth network solutions like Ethernet fabrics and Remote Direct Memory Access technologies.



Distributed AI Architectures: To distribute the processing workload and enhance scalability, distributed AI architectures are gaining traction. These architectures split the training or inference process across geographically dispersed data centres or even edge devices, reducing reliance on a single centralised location.



AI-powered Network Optimisation and Automation: AI algorithms can analyse network traffic patterns, predict bottlenecks, and automate network adjustments in real-time, optimising performance and resource allocation.

Security and Compliance In The GenAI Era

As data centres evolve their networking infrastructure to accommodate GenAI applications, it’s necessary to address the security and compliance challenges prompted by this technology shift. Data centres need to implement advanced threat detection solutions, network segmentation, and continuous monitoring to combat potential AI-powered attacks or manipulation attempts.

Regulatory bodies are grappling with the ethical implications of GenAI and its potential misuse. Data centres must adapt their operations and AI deployment strategies to comply with stricter data privacy and security regulations. These regulations may focus on responsible data governance, mitigating algorithmic bias to prevent discriminatory outcomes, and promoting trust and accountability through explainability and transparency in AI decision-making.

The Future of Data Centers In A GenAI World

The GenAI era presents both exciting opportunities and significant challenges for data centres and networking infrastructure. As GenAI applications continue to evolve, data centres will need to remain agile and adaptable. AI load compatible data centres will require increased size and power availability, alongside denser fibre configurations. Moreover, prioritising green power sources and achieving better PUEs will be imperative.

However, the impact extends beyond infrastructure. Data centre professionals must also evolve to meet the demands of this new landscape – develop expertise in AI for optimising resource management and collaborating with AI developers to ensure responsible and secure implementations.