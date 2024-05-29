Data-driven decision making: Leveraging AI for educational insights

By Nirvaan Birla, Founder, Birla Brainiacs

In today’s evolving landscape, the integration of AI(Artificial Intelligence) has transformed every aspect of human lives, reshaping the way they communicate, learn and work. Among the many recent technological inventions, AI (Artificial Intelligence) stands out as an important breakthrough. Today, AI plays a pivotal role in the evolving educational panorama while revolutionising traditional teaching methodologies and bridging the gap amidst educational disparities. Understanding the critical role of AI in this process is critical for parents, teachers, and educational administrators who wish to create an inclusive and fair learning environment.

With data analysis and machine learning algorithms, AI-powered tools can personalise education while enabling tailored instruction, instant feedback and adaptive assessments. This helps in optimising the learning experiences of every student. Considering these benefits, UNESCO is dedicated to assisting Member States in realising the promise of AI technologies for attaining the Education 2030 Agenda, while ensuring that their use in educational contexts is governed by the key values of inclusion and equity. Let’s now delve into the implementation and use cases of AI for gaining educational insights.

AI use cases in education

AI has multiple applications in education, reshaping how students learn, teachers guide, and educational institutions function. As per the report by Business Today, 47% of learning management resources and tools will be AI-integrated by the year 2024 in India. This demonstrates the increased demand for AI-powered technologies among both learners and knowledge suppliers. Here’s an overview of some of the AI use cases in education:

Tutoring systems: AI-driven teaching systems use complicated computations to provide pupils with individualised, real-time feedback. As students interact with learning resources, the AI evaluates their replies, detects areas of difficulty, and customises explanations to improve understanding. This personalised technique helps to bridge knowledge gaps by adjusting the acquisition rate appropriately.

Automated assessment and grading: The automated grading and assessment platforms improve teaching quality, encourage equitable evaluation, and foster successful student-teacher engagement. AI simplifies the grading process by assessing student work and providing timely and uniform judgments. Furthermore, its efficiency enables timely feedback, which improves the learning process.

Virtual assistants: AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are critical for improving students’ learning experiences. These sophisticated devices provide immediate assistance, guiding children through homework assignments, answering questions, and providing vital feedback. These technologies provide help beyond conventional class schedules by being available around the clock and responding to students’ needs at all times.

Interactive games: AI can help interactive and instructional games provide interesting learning experiences. Learning systems powered by generative AI for games incorporate challenges, simulations, and virtual environments to encourage active learning, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork.

Customised training: Using AI, educational systems may provide each student with a tailored learning experience. Furthermore, using technology such as machine learning enables the system to adapt to the distinct manner in which each learner grasps information, hence lowering cognitive burden.

Automated tasks: Aside from tailored instruction, AI performs important services such as homework assessment, exam grading, research paper organisation, reporting administration, and even the generation of presentations and annotations. By automating daily operations, artificial intelligence creates an environment that promotes knowledge acquisition as well as its effectiveness.

Monitoring: Artificial Intelligence plays an essential tool in managing online tests, preventing cheating and fostering equity. By using sophisticated monitoring and verification methods, it lessens the workload for teachers, allowing them to concentrate on the calibre of the assessments. It supports the integrity of the evaluation process by providing pupils with a safe and fair testing environment.

Considering the aforementioned use cases, it is evident that AI technology for the education business can transform the teaching and learning experiences. The integration of AI with education promises a future in which learning is not just personalised, but also intensely engaging, dynamic, and ever-changing. Moreover, by using AI intelligently and in moderation, students may guarantee that technology becomes a helpful tool for their educational journey rather than becoming a detriment to their progress.