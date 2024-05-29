Express Computer

Karnataka government enhances grassroots communication by developing WhatsApp chatbot powered by Infobip

With the aim to enable real-time communication with citizens at the grassroots level, the Karnataka government has launched a WhatsApp chatbot for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPRD), powered by Infobip, the global cloud communications platform. The rule-based chatbot, built on Infobip’s chatbot building platform, Answers, can answer queries in Kannada and English language and is accessible via WhatsApp.

With information about districts and talukas available on the go via WhatsApp, the government is democratizing access, offering unparalleled convenience for the citizens. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department work towards the development and empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions such as Gram Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Zila Panchayat. The WhatsApp chatbot can provide information on Gram Panchayat profiles including elected representatives, staff, meetings, revenue, self-help group, RTI documents, citizen applications, and more. Additionally, citizens can submit grievances and track their status, as well as apply for various services such as job cards, permits for establishing industries and farm-related production units, road digging permissions and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Harsha Solanki, VP GM – Asia, Infobip, said, “In partnering with the Karnataka government to build a WhatsApp chatbot for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Infobip is contributing towards bridging the gap between citizens and their government at the grassroots level. By leveraging our innovative technology, we are dedicated to empowering citizens with access to vital information and services in their native language, creating a more connected and informed community. Our goal is to take the benefits of the advanced technologies to the remote corners of the country.”

To be able to access the chatbot, citizens are required to register through their phone numbers by providing basic information. Upon registration, they will be asked about the district, their taluka and gram panchayat. After this, they can gain access to the information they need and the ability to raise their grievances. Each complaint will generate a ticket ID for follow-ups on the same.

