Dil-Luminati Concert: A Lesson for Organisers, An Opportunity for the Telecom Sector

The recent Diljit Dosanjh concert in New Delhi, backed by Zomato and featuring a co-branding masterstroke with brands like Mokobara and Lemonn taking center stage, was anticipated to be a memorable experience for fans. Unfortunately, the event fell short of expectations, with numerous reports of long wait times, poor crowd control, insufficient restroom facilities, and inadequate food and beverage services. This mismanagement turned what could have been an immersive evening into an ordeal for many attendees. Fans shared their frustrations on social media, recounting the chaos and discomfort they endured, citing inadequate planning and poor execution.

As organizers prepare for upcoming high-profile events, including Dua Lipa’s concert on November 30, 2024, and Coldplay and Lollapalooza in January 2025, this experience should serve as a cautionary tale. These challenges highlight the urgent need for advanced event management solutions that can ensure safety, convenience, and satisfaction for large audiences.

Creating a Better Event Experience

The issues at the Dosanjh concert underscore the importance of precise planning and efficient management to handle large crowds effectively. While several methods exist to improve operations at events, a technology-driven approach may be the key to achieving seamless operations and satisfied attendees.

Streamlined Security and Entry Checkpoints: One of the major bottlenecks was the lack of streamlined entry, resulting in long lines and security delays. Implementing technology-driven entry checkpoints that use fast, digital authentication methods could minimize wait times and allow for smooth access.

Enhanced Crowd Management: Strategically placing staff equipped with real-time data insights can aid in controlling crowd flow. With predictive analytics, organizers can identify congestion points and adjust staffing and services in real-time to ensure safety and enhance the overall experience.

Efficient Stall Management: The inadequacy of food, beverage, and merchandise stalls was another key issue. Advanced forecasting tools could help organizers prepare appropriate inventory levels based on projected attendance, while digital ordering and cashierless checkouts can optimize stall efficiency.

Unlocking New Opportunities for Indian Telecom: Connected Venues

For telecom giants in India like Airtel Business, Tata Communications, and Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), the rise of mega-events offers a substantial growth opportunity. As India’s events sector expands, telecom companies have a chance to diversify into new revenue streams, especially in light of recent challenges in their traditional B2C markets.

Connected Venues, a concept well-suited to telecom expertise, brings together high-speed 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and IoT-enabled analytics to create intelligent venues that streamline event management. By placing cloud computing infrastructure close to the venue, MEC enables ultra-low latency and real-time data processing from onsite IoT devices, transforming live events through advanced data-driven insights.

Connected Venues can address critical aspects of event management:

Smooth Entry with Facial Authentication: Using MEC-based facial recognition systems, venues can streamline entry by generating a 3D map of attendees’ faces, creating unique, encrypted tokens for swift authentication. This secure process, in which only tokens—not images—are sent for processing, enhances privacy while speeding up entry, minimizing long lines, and ensuring a smooth start to the event.

Bonus: With Coldplay ticket scalping making headlines, this solution can help regulate demand and reduce resale issues.

Advanced Crowd Management through AI and Lidar: MEC, combined with lidar technology and digital signage, allows for real-time crowd monitoring. This setup can help venue operators adjust staffing and guide crowds dynamically to avoid congestion. With predictive insights, organizers can optimize crowd flow and enhance the safety of attendees.

Cashierless Checkout for Efficient Concessions: Cashierless checkout technology, which uses MEC and computer vision, allows guests to purchase items without waiting in line. Shoppers simply authenticate via an app, and as they select items, AI-driven cameras track their purchases, charging them digitally upon exit. This not only shortens wait times but also increases revenue from food, beverages, and merchandise.

Verizon’s Success: An Exhibit of Connected Venues

Verizon’s deployment of 5G Edge-powered Connected Venues has set a new standard in the U.S. for enhancing event experiences. For instance, the Florida Panthers of the NHL introduced Verizon’s 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout at their home arena ahead of the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, aiming to reduce wait times and improve fan satisfaction. This cutting-edge system allowed fans to enter a concession store, select items, and walk out with a digital receipt sent directly to their devices. With ultra-fast 5G and MEC, Verizon enabled real-time purchase tracking and an efficient, autonomous checkout experience, leaving fans more time to enjoy the event.

Verizon’s cashierless checkout solution, tested under high-capacity conditions, proved to be highly efficient, ensuring fans didn’t miss a moment of the action. Verizon’s implementation also allowed for data integration with the Panthers’ mobile app, loyalty program, and inventory systems, optimizing both customer experience and venue operations. With future upgrades planned, the Panthers are set to leverage further 5G innovations, from mobile engagement to enhanced security monitoring, setting a benchmark in how 5G technology can elevate fan experiences.

Why Indian Telecoms and Event Organizers Should Take Note

India’s live event industry has become a significant market, boasting 26,359 events in 2023 alone, according to BookMyShow. Ticket revenues across cinema, music, and sports reach ₹15,347 crore ($1.8 billion), with the music segment itself experiencing a 20% annual growth from 2017 to 2024, valued at ₹1,864 crore ($223 million). As major acts continue to perform in India, event technology represents a promising B2B segment for telecoms looking to diversify revenue streams.

India’s telecoms, particularly Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea, have faced setbacks in their B2C markets due to rising tariffs, resulting in a loss of subscribers. In July, Airtel saw 1.7 million users leave, Vodafone Idea lost 1.4 million, and Jio lost 0.8 million. These losses accelerated in August, with Jio losing 4 million users, Airtel 2.4 million, and Vodafone Idea 1.9 million. While telecoms look for quick fixes to counter this user bleed, exploring B2B opportunities in live events could provide a sustainable, high-growth alternative.

By adopting the Connected Venues model, Indian telecoms can support venue operators, enhancing fan experiences and creating new business opportunities. With a high-growth events market and increasing demand for seamless, technology-driven experiences, telecoms in India have a unique chance to pivot, drawing inspiration from Verizon’s successful implementations to redefine what’s possible in the world of live events.

