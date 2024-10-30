Keynote Address: Ashish Pandey, Global CIO, Dabur India
Technology Senate North 2024 | Day 2 | 19th October 2024 | Agra
In this video:
Topic: The Role of AI and Machine Learning in Reinventing Traditional FMCG Businesses
Key Highlights:
[1] Today, modern consumers demand personalised products and experiences. Hence, the industry is deploying advanced IT solutions to cater to the evolving demands.
[2] The FMCG sector in major economies across the globe have significant exposure to technology and focus on AI-driven innovations.
[3] AI enables real-time analysis of market trends, allowing companies to quickly adapt to changes in consumer demands.
[4] AI analyses historical sales data and external factors to more accurately predict demand, reducing stockout and overstock situations.
[5] Today, FMCG is leveraging AI-powered insights to develop personalised product recommendations and enhance customer engagement through digital channels.