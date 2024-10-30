In this video:

Keynote Address: Ashish Pandey, Global CIO, Dabur India

Topic: The Role of AI and Machine Learning in Reinventing Traditional FMCG Businesses

Key Highlights:

[1] Today, modern consumers demand personalised products and experiences. Hence, the industry is deploying advanced IT solutions to cater to the evolving demands.

[2] The FMCG sector in major economies across the globe have significant exposure to technology and focus on AI-driven innovations.

[3] AI enables real-time analysis of market trends, allowing companies to quickly adapt to changes in consumer demands.

[4] AI analyses historical sales data and external factors to more accurately predict demand, reducing stockout and overstock situations.

[5] Today, FMCG is leveraging AI-powered insights to develop personalised product recommendations and enhance customer engagement through digital channels.