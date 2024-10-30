In this video:

Romanus Prabhu Raymond, Global Head of Technical Support, ManageEngine

Topic: Secure Endpoints, Sustainable Business: A Strategic Imperative

Key Highlights:

[1] ManageEngine supports businesses in monitoring, managing, and securing their digital enterprises.

[2] The MITRE ATT@CK framework provides a comprehensive approach to understanding adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures of the threat actor.

[3] The NIST Cybersecurity Framework emphasizes a holistic approach with key functions: Identify assets, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover.

[4] A layered approach is critical for securing endpoints, ensuring multiple defenses are in place.

[5] Strategic patch management is essential to address vulnerabilities and enhance the security posture.

[6] Regular vulnerability assessments help maintain network security by identifying and mitigating risks proactively.