Panel Discussion: Enterprise Security: Emerging Threats, Best Practices, and the Future of Connected Security

Panelists in this video:

+ Ajay Yadav, Head IT & Security, SBL

+ Vivek Shankar, Chief IT Security Officer & Vice President, Max Life Insurance

+ Mohit Sharma, Head of Information Security, Lenskart

+ Saurabh Gugnani, Director & Head – CyberDefence, Application Security and Identity, TMF Group

+ Subendu Das, Senior Director – Cloud Architect, ODP Tech Cloud India, Oracle

+ Kapil Madaan, Global Head – Information Security, Risk & Compliance, Max Healthcare (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Ajay Yadav, Head IT & Security, SBL:

+ We have to make sure, while using multi-cloud environment, our applications should talk to each other. So there has to be good interoperability. This also helps in threat detection and response improving the overall security of the workloads.

[2] Vivek Shankar, Chief IT Security Officer & Vice President, Max Life Insurance:

+ Whenever any big organisation is under attack, they will do the investigation, take corrective measures and disaster recovery steps. But, no one will open up on the attack alerting other industry peers about the same fearing damage to their reputation. We need to change this practice.

[3] Mohit Sharma, Head of Information Security, Lenskart:

+ An organisation to enhance their data security and privacy, it can have three approaches – source-code level privacy, process level privacy and data store level privacy.

[4] Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group:

+ The threat landscape is expanding rapidly across the IT domain. A holistic approach is crucial for understanding threats, data breaches, and ransomware attacks. This understanding helps in developing a strategy to improve processes and address the most prevalent threats effectively.

[5] Subendu Das, Senior Director – Cloud Architect, ODP Tech Cloud India, Oracle:

+ Oracle Cloud India (OCI) is focused on implementing a zero trust security framework. OCI believes that cloud security is a fundamental right for every organization, and it should be integrated into the cloud network at minimal additional cost. The balance between cost and security is critical, and OCI has ensured that lot of the security measures which are needed for having a secure infrastructure are available without any additional cost.

[6] Saurabh Gugnani, Director & Head – Cyber Defence, Application Security, and Identity, TMF Group:

+ Privacy and data security become increasingly challenging as more people access and use your data. AI-powered attacks are becoming more critical, necessitating the adaptation of IT tools to operate effectively in both connected and OT environments.