Technology Senate North 2024 | Day 2 | 19th October 2024 | Agra

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
In this video:
Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group

Topic: XIAM – Extending Identity Management for a Secure, Zero Trust Future

Key Highlights:
[1] Understanding identity and authentication is crucial for effective Identity and Access Management (IAM). Analytics plays a critical role by providing visibility into who is accessing different systems.

[2] Solution providers must adopt a practical approach to IAM, ensuring that their offerings align with real-world needs and scenarios.

[3] IAM impacts every user, focusing not only on operational workloads but also on provisioning. Implementing the right policies and solutions is essential for managing workloads effectively.

[4] Scalability is key to managing large workloads, especially during critical times when appropriate access is required.

[5] Zero trust is a fundamental aspect of IAM, enhancing security by continuously validating the trustworthiness of each user and device.

[6] Identifying the root cause that an identity solution aims to resolve is essential. Understanding the pain points and the required reach of the solution is critical for success.

