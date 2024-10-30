In this video:

Atul Govil, Chief Transformation Officer & Head (SAP & IT) – Corporate at India Glycols

Topic: Smart Manufacturing Using New Age Technologies

Key Highlights:

[1] We created smart factory by digitalising processes and using data analytics. These are connected through data acquisition architecture which gathers and analyses the much-needed data from IoT devices.

[2] While implementing Smart Manufacturing we faced challenges like unscheduled stoppages, visibility gaps, and reactive approach.

[3] With our IoT deployment, the key focus was to enhance asset monitoring, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, OEE measurement, and forecasting.

[4] We did detailed mapping of stages and SLAs and introduced auto timestamping of plant stages as apart of smart logistics for in-plant and en-route tracking. This also helped us in sharing proactive alerts to the stakeholders in case of delays.

[5] The pace at which a technology gets obsolete is high today. It becomes imperative for the CIOs today to get back to the drawing board time and again to come up with innovative ways to adopt new technologies to improve the overall business outcome.