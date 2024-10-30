Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Atul Govil, Chief Transformation Officer & Head (SAP & IT) – Corporate at India Glycols

Atul Govil, Chief Transformation Officer & Head (SAP & IT) – Corporate at India Glycols

Technology Senate North 2024 | Day 2 | 19th October 2024 | Agra

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

In this video:
Atul Govil, Chief Transformation Officer & Head (SAP & IT) – Corporate at India Glycols

Topic: Smart Manufacturing Using New Age Technologies

Key Highlights:
[1] We created smart factory by digitalising processes and using data analytics. These are connected through data acquisition architecture which gathers and analyses the much-needed data from IoT devices.

[2] While implementing Smart Manufacturing we faced challenges like unscheduled stoppages, visibility gaps, and reactive approach.

[3] With our IoT deployment, the key focus was to enhance asset monitoring, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, OEE measurement, and forecasting.

[4] We did detailed mapping of stages and SLAs and introduced auto timestamping of plant stages as apart of smart logistics for in-plant and en-route tracking. This also helped us in sharing proactive alerts to the stakeholders in case of delays.

[5] The pace at which a technology gets obsolete is high today. It becomes imperative for the CIOs today to get back to the drawing board time and again to come up with innovative ways to adopt new technologies to improve the overall business outcome.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image