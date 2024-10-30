Panel Discussion: How to Future Proof your IT Infrastructure & Best Practices to Improve IT Resilience

Panelist in this video:

+ Amit Kapil, Group CTO, Caparo Engineering India Ltd

+ Prashant Vashisht, Group CIO, Marengo Asia Healthcare

+ Sushil Bangar, Head – IT Strategy & PMO, Uno Minda

+ Dr. Chander Shekhar Devra, CIO & VP, Specialty Chemicals Business & Chemicals Technology Group, SRF Ltd

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Amit Kapil, Group CTO, Caparo Engineering India Ltd:

+ A few years back, we identified multiple outdated assets which were not apt for newer applications. We went on to refresh our infrastructure. So when the pandemic struck, we were prepared to run our applications and processes remotely.

[2] Prashant Vashisht, Group CIO, Marengo Asia Healthcare:

+ We have seen the number of attacks on healthcare facilities have increased, recently. It is imperative for the enterprises to reinforce security measures and strengthen resilience to ensure data protection and business continuity.

[3] Sushil Bangar, Head – IT Strategy & PMO, Uno Minda:

+ We have adopted a cloud-first strategy. This allows us to analyse data more effectively, leveraging the scalability and flexibility that cloud platforms provide. While we are still in the early stages of this transition, we are optimistic that this approach will yield significant benefits.

[4] Dr. Chander Shekhar Devra, CIO & VP, Specialty Chemicals Business & Chemicals Technology Group, SRF Ltd:

+ We collected a large volume of data and utilised AI/ML for analysis. Through this, we were able to gain valuable insights from the data. This approach allowed us to identify patterns and trends more efficiently, ultimately leading to early success.