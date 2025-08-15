Five Must-Have Skills to Future-Proof Your Career

By Manoj Chugh, Chairman- Manoj Chugh Advisory LLP

I often get the opportunity to address young leaders across diverse businesses. One common question that I almost always get asked is on skills that I believe will be relevant in the future. Professionals are deeply concerned about, just as they rightly should be. AI is adding to this heightened anxiety. The clock is ticking faster than ever before, as industries get reshaped and the works place goes yo-yo from physical to virtual to hybrid. Whilst a lot is changing, one thing remains certain, the skills that got folks here are going to less relevant in the future.

To survive, without doubt, a new set of capabilities have to be added to the toolkit. Whilst I do not have a crystal ball, here are five potential high-value skills that are likely to keep professionals in their roles, over the next five years.

1. Adaptive Learning Agility:

Many years ago, I was asked as to why I believed that Indian engineers would continue to thrive despite the fast paced changes in technology. My response was on their ability to learn quickly and adapt. As new waves of tech took root, Indian engineers continued to excel no matter what change each wave brought. The ability to “Learn, Unlearn and Relearn is a fundamental part of our DNA, a skill that is honed right from the time we enter playschool.

However what is changing now is that the half-life of skills is shrinking. What we know today may be outdated in 18 months versus 36 or 60 months earlier. So, we need to run faster and unlearn and relearn within much shorter time windows. In fact training programs and internal skilling initiatives at firms are evolving slower than Industries, as AI and Automation rewrite job roles. Each Individual needs to take destiny in their own hands.

Here are a few suggestions that I often offer to help beat the shrinking windows:

– Dedicate structured time weekly to learning. Take 2 hours out each weekend and commit yourself to learning new topics. Remind everyone at home that these are your “quiet me time” hours.

– Seek fast feedback from your customers, peers and managers in real time. Do not wait for the Annual appraisal or the proverbial “pink slip.”

– Every 3 months indulge in “scenario thinking.” Ask yourself, “if my job is automated tomorrow, what will I do? Have I kept myself ahead of the AI Algos.”

The next five years will reward those who adapt faster, not those who know more

2. Digital Fluency

It is not enough to know AI, but more importantly on how to use it strategically. Many tech and business leaders I meet struggle with finding the right AI Use Cases that deliver an adequate ROI. AI isn’t just for tech teams. Every professional must understand how to leverage AI for real-world impact. A hard fact is that AI-literate professionals earn up to 40% more and are the most likely cohort to save their jobs in the medium to long term.

If one has to start, master AI prompting. An organization I work closely with already has 80% of their employees leverage Prompting to deliver on their day to day roles. This has not only resulted in huge productivity improvements but also enhanced accuracy and customer satisfaction.

Digital fluency isn’t optional, it is the new language of leadership

3.Value-Centric Storytelling

Data can help build persuasive narratives. Till a few years ago, the chore of keeping and managing data was considered drudgery by IT Departments. Today that same very data set can turn numbers into compelling stories, which set businesses apart.

As interesting study shows that 74% of executives believe that storytelling drives decision-making. Remember that AI can generate reports, but not “emotionally resonant” stories. I have seen smart Executives link their stories to real World impact, connecting them to real outcomes, hard numbers relating to additional revenue and cost savings.

Data makes you credible, but stories make you memorable

4.Cross-Functional Collaboration

This is the real elephant in the room. 87% of employees cite poor collaboration as a top workplace failure. In a hybrid environment this becomes a bigger challenge. Hybrid demands stronger collaboration and just the opposite is happening. How does one span departments, time zones, and cultures particularly across Global Teams. I always recommend to colleagues that they should make a sincere attempt to:

– Learn the language of other teams like, finance, product and customer service

– Reach out and build relationships before they are needed.

– Engage enthusiastically and not just participate in meetings.

– Learn to connect at a personal level.

My experience has taught me that the biggest breakthroughs happen at the intersections, where functions, ideas, and cultures come together to create a whole greater than the sum of the parts.

5. Resilience & Emotional Intelligence (EQ)

The ability to stay grounded, adaptable, and empathetic will always lead to success. It is important to train oneself to separate the signal from the noise by practicing active listening. Try and “hear” the other person. Leaders with high EQ perform 20% better. In uncertain times, calm is a competitive advantage

Resilience is not about bouncing back, it is about bouncing forward. It is not about avoiding storms, but about learning to dance in the rain. Something I just loved to do in my childhood. Truly nostalgic given the season we are in!