By Gaurav Baheti, Founder & CEO, Procol



Procurement is stepping into a new epoch, one that does not define it by cost containment but by its resilient ability to pave the way for broader outcomes like power, speed, and innovation. Traditional operational models are not capable of adapting to the fast-paced shifts in market dynamics, geopolitical environment, and shocks in the supply chain.

Clearly, conventional procurement is biting off more than it can chew.

The clock is ticking. In today’s times, where the blink of an eye equals an entire day, businesses across industries have found it imperative to immerse themselves into the realm of agentic artificial intelligence. While revolutionising operations, this transformative technology supersedes latency, undertakes autonomous, goal-directed processes, and optimises workflow at an unprecedented rate.

System to ecosystem

With an increasing adoption of these agents, core tech platforms are taking shape from static systems to sturdy dynamic ecosystems that can instantly and efficiently optimise operations. Embracing agentic AI is not a mere addition to the existing processes, but a fundamental transformation that empowers companies to gain a competitive advantage in productivity and efficacy.

When digitalisation runs in the veins

Consider agentic AI as a digital collaborative colleague that emulates human wisdom and judgement, holds its own in multitasking, and builds a series of continuous amendments through loops of learning and adaptation. Static dashboards are a mere sight – with agentic AI, complex datasets are reasoned through, and options and recommendations are autonomously generated, rendering traditional reports attenuated.

With a blend of intelligence, autonomy, and contextual understanding, agentic AI is reconceptualising the landscape of sourcing, evaluating, and directing procurement processes.

Catalyst for procurement process

In the current expansive sphere, AI agents are not merely automating workflows but leading labyrinthine decision chains, forecasting and comprehending needs to optimise and accelerate outcomes on a real-time basis.

This was the cake. Cherry is yet to be sprinkled – agentic AI assimilates historical data, predicts future risks, and engages with internal stakeholders with no faintest trace of human intervention.

Procurement from a reactive function has been elevated to a strategic and judicious partner that understands what businesses demand.



Agentic AI constantly monitors supplier stability and financial outcomes, predicts turbulence in performance, and alerts procurement teams in advance before the waves turn to a tornado.

Is creating an alert enough? Not in today’s demanding and intense times. The tornado is prevented from taking its shape with mitigation strategies put together by these agentic AI systems.

Discovery of time – over time

Within the complex system of agentic AI lies the power of simplifying the whirlwind of tasks. Surely, not only does it accelerate data analysis, but it also automates manual tasks that are performed on a loop. We can look at agentic AI as a man’s tool that seamlessly identifies mistakes faster than we opine, “Oops”.

This empowers humans to create a task sheet that demands a larger focus and emphasis.

The amalgamation of AI and human intelligence is the most pivotal discovery that time has made over time.

Zero capacity

The risk capacity to bear losses differs from individual to individual. It could range from excessively high to as low as nil. Well, “nil” delineates losses that amount to zero. Technically, no losses is the ideal capacity.

Agentic AI ensures that this loss-mitigating capacity stays at the mark of zero. It works endlessly to monitor supplier performance and external risks using a real-time thermometer.

From ignition to end, transparency is exhibited at every point in the procurement life cycle, thereby proving to be a real game-changer.

An alliance of a lifetime: Humans & AI

The best handshake is between humans and artificial intelligence, the one that causes disruptive thoughts but emerges as the most innovative and safest option for everyone who extends the hand.

While humans use their wisdom to underline and define goals and policies, AI agents execute within ethical boundaries laid by humans and optimise outcomes. While humans focus on high-impact strategy building, AI agents extend a hand in its attire of implementation.

This alliance outshines any international partnership. This next frontier is the future of development and growth. Let alone individuals and clusters, countries can be at the receiving end of the intertwined charisma of humans and AI.

Let’s ponder and think out loud: AI is another species with intelligence as its DNA, self – replicating, evolving, and making its mark in every nook and cranny.