Decimal Point Analytics has launched Rakshak, an AI-powered investor protection platform aimed at combating financial fraud and enhancing market integrity in an increasingly digital financial ecosystem.

Rakshak is designed to leverage advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to proactively detect suspicious activities, identify fraud patterns, and generate actionable insights for financial institutions, regulators, and individual investors. The platform addresses the growing complexity of financial crimes by enabling real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, and predictive risk analysis.

Unlike traditional surveillance tools, Rakshak adopts a dual approach by serving both institutional stakeholders and individual investors. It integrates multiple data sources to provide real-time alerts, risk scoring, and customised notifications, helping users identify potential threats early and respond with greater precision.

According to Shailesh Dhuri, the platform represents a shift towards democratising investor protection by placing AI-driven intelligence directly in the hands of users. He emphasised that Rakshak not only monitors market activity but also anticipates risks, offering predictive insights and early warnings before threats materialise.

A key differentiator of the platform is its use of intelligent AI agents that continuously scan market data, learn from behavioural patterns, and provide decision-support guidance. This enables users to move beyond reactive responses to a more proactive and informed investment approach, particularly in fast-moving and complex financial markets.

The launch comes amid rapid digitisation in financial services, where increased connectivity has also led to a rise in cyber threats and fraudulent activities. Rakshak aims to help organisations and investors navigate this evolving landscape by delivering scalable, data-driven protection mechanisms that improve transparency and strengthen trust.

The platform has already received industry recognition, earning the AGBA Star Innovation Certification for its innovation and potential impact on investor protection.

With Rakshak, Decimal Point Analytics expands its AI-led portfolio, positioning itself at the intersection of financial analytics, fraud detection, and intelligent decision support, while reinforcing the role of AI in shaping the future of secure and transparent financial markets.