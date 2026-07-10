From cost centre to collaboration enabler: How workplace technology drives business outcomes

By Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma Technology (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Workplace technology has long occupied an ambiguous position on the corporate balance sheet. For much of the past two decades, the systems that powered meeting rooms, shared screens and everyday office connectivity were recorded as operational overheads, valued for the functions they performed yet rarely linked to commercial performance. That assessment is now being revised.

As Indian enterprises compete in an increasingly knowledge-driven economy, audio-visual systems, interactive displays and unified communication platforms are being recognised as productivity infrastructure that shapes how quickly ideas travel and how effectively teams deliver. This recalibration reflects a broader transformation in the national economy, in which sustained digital investment has elevated workplace technology from a supporting function to a measurable contributor to business outcomes.

Rethinking the Value of the Modern Workspace

A workspace today is measured less by the square footage it occupies and more by the ideas it helps generate. When a sales team in Pune connects seamlessly with a design unit in Bengaluru, or when a leadership review brings together colleagues across three time zones on a single high-clarity screen, the underlying hardware stops being a fixed overhead. It becomes the channel through which decisions are made faster and projects move from concept to delivery. Finance leaders who once classed display walls, conferencing rooms and presentation systems purely as facilities spending are beginning to read them as productivity infrastructure, much as they would a logistics network or an enterprise software platform.

This reframing matters because it changes the questions leaders ask. Rather than asking how much a meeting room costs to fit out, the more useful question is how many hours it saves, how many travel trips it removes, and how much sooner a cross-border team can align on a plan. Seen through that lens, well-designed collaboration spaces earn their place in the budget by the outcomes they unlock.

A Digital Economy That Rewards Investment

The financial case for this shift is grounded in national data. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India’s digital economy contributed 11.74 per cent of national income in 2022-23, equivalent to about ₹31.64 lakh crore, and is projected to approach one-fifth of the economy by 2029-30.

The same assessment notes that the digital economy employs roughly 14.67 million workers and is close to five times more productive than the rest of the economy. These figures describe an environment where technology-led work consistently returns more per rupee invested, which is precisely the argument that turns collaboration tools from a discretionary purchase into a strategic one.

Organisations operating within this expanding digital base have a natural incentive to equip their people with surroundings that match the pace of the market. When the broader economy rewards digital capability so generously, the room where teams meet, present and decide becomes a meaningful part of the return.

Connectivity Sets the Pace

None of this would hold without the connectivity that now reaches deep into Indian cities and towns. The country’s broadband subscribers climbed to nearly one billion by late 2025, while the overall internet subscriber base continued to widen across both urban and rural regions, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Data has also become remarkably affordable, falling to a few rupees per gigabyte over the decade, which has placed high-bandwidth video and real-time collaboration within easy reach of mid-sized firms, not only large enterprises.

Government initiatives have reinforced this foundation. The National Broadband Mission 2.0, launched in early 2025, aims to extend high-speed connectivity to villages, schools and health centres in line with the wider vision for a developed India by 2047. For employers, the practical effect is straightforward. A reliable, fast and inexpensive network means that an interactive display in a regional branch performs as confidently as one in a metropolitan headquarters, allowing talent to contribute wherever it happens to sit.

Collaboration as a Competitive Advantage

The way Indians work has evolved alongside this infrastructure. Hybrid arrangements are now a settled feature of corporate life, and a sizeable share of professionals split their week between home and office. This pattern places real weight on the quality of in-person time. When colleagues do gather, they expect rooms that switch on instantly, screens that render detail crisply, and audio that carries every voice clearly to remote participants. Technology that meets this expectation turns occasional office days into genuinely productive sessions rather than routine check-ins.

The rise of global capability centres has sharpened the point further. Many of these centres now lead innovation, research and product work for international parent companies, and their effectiveness depends on flawless communication across continents. Cloud adoption supports the same trend; the MeitY assessment records that India’s public cloud market grew at a compound annual rate of about 29 per cent to reach roughly USD 8.3 billion, as businesses moved operations onto scalable, connected platforms. Collaboration hardware sits at the visible end of this cloud-enabled chain, translating distributed teamwork into a single shared experience.

Translating Technology into Measurable Outcomes

Treating workplace technology as an enabler invites a different way of keeping score. Useful measures include the speed at which projects reach approval, the reduction in repeated meetings caused by miscommunication, the ease with which new joiners become productive, and the appeal of the workplace to skilled candidates weighing several offers. Each of these connects directly to revenue, cost discipline and retention. A meeting space that helps a team finalise a proposal a week earlier has contributed to the order book just as surely as a sales call.

Leaders who adopt this perspective tend to plan technology refreshes in step with business goals rather than as isolated facilities decisions. The result is a workplace that grows in capability as the organisation does.

Designing for the Next Decade

The next phase will reward foresight. Interoperable systems that work smoothly with the platforms teams already use, displays built to handle richer content, and meeting rooms that quietly fold in intelligent features such as automatic transcription and smart framing will define the leading workplaces. Sustainability and energy efficiency will feature prominently too, aligning corporate goals with national priorities.

The underlying message is encouraging. As India’s digital economy expands and connectivity reaches further than ever, the spaces where people meet and create are becoming a clear source of advantage. Workplace technology has earned its move from the cost column to the value column, and the organisations that recognise this early stand to gain the most.