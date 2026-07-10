Beyond digital adoption: How IndusInd Bank is engineering measurable, responsible, and scalable technology transformation

As banking steadily shifts from physical to digital, the real differentiator is no longer who adopts technology fastest—but who extracts the most meaningful business value from it. At IndusInd Bank, this philosophy is shaping a technology strategy that goes beyond deployment metrics, focusing instead on tangible outcomes across customer experience, operational efficiency, resilience, and employee productivity.

For Ravi Kumar Pangal, Chief Information Officer at IndusInd Bank, the lens is clear: technology must justify itself through impact. “We evaluate technology investments against clearly defined business outcomes rather than technology adoption metrics alone,” he explains. This approach is already delivering results. Over the past six months, the bank has reduced the average account activation turnaround time for assisted digital savings account openings by 80%, and by 63% for current accounts. The result is not just faster onboarding, but improved customer experience and stronger Net Promoter Scores—clear indicators that technology is translating into business value.

Yet, this outcome-driven mindset does not come at the cost of long-term innovation. The bank continues to invest in foundational capabilities such as AI, data platforms, and resilient digital infrastructure. The idea is simple but powerful: innovation must stay closely aligned with business priorities, supported by measurable outcomes that benefit customers, employees, and the organisation as a whole.

Scaling AI with accountability

As artificial intelligence transitions from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, IndusInd Bank is taking a structured and responsible approach. Over the past year, the focus has shifted from isolated pilots to building enterprise-wide AI capabilities. A majority of employees have undergone AI-related training programmes, enabling them to leverage internal AI platforms effectively.

To institutionalise this shift, the bank has established an AI Centre of Excellence and identified multiple use cases across sales, conversational banking, underwriting, and collections. However, scaling AI is not just about capability—it is equally about control.

Echoing regulatory emphasis, particularly from the RBI, Pangal underscores that AI must remain anchored in human oversight and accountability. “AI should augment human judgement rather than operate as a black box,” he notes. This translates into a strong focus on governance, explainability, data security, and embedded risk controls. At its core, the bank’s AI strategy is about creating sustainable value while preserving trust and operational integrity.

Reimagining customer experience in a digital-first world

Customer expectations today are no longer shaped solely by traditional banks. Fintechs and digital-native platforms have redefined what ‘good’ looks like—seamless, intuitive, and highly personalised experiences. From instant onboarding and contextual recommendations to real-time servicing and frictionless payments, the bar has been significantly raised.

IndusInd Bank’s response has been to simplify journeys and deliver more relevant engagement across channels. Its mobile banking app stands at the centre of this transformation, with over 2.8 million monthly active users and more than 6.6 million app-led transactions as of March 2026. Digital self-service is also gaining traction, with over 189,000 term deposits opened digitally.

But beyond these numbers lies a more strategic goal: combining the agility and convenience of digital-native platforms with the trust, security, and relationship strengths of a full-service bank.

Modernisation without compromise

Modernising legacy systems remains one of the most complex challenges for banks globally. At IndusInd Bank, the approach is deliberate—transform critical infrastructure in a phased, controlled manner while ensuring uninterrupted customer service and strict regulatory compliance.

A case in point is the launch of its next-generation UPI processing platform. The bank became the first private sector player to go live on the upgraded platform for both issuer and acquirer services on cloud infrastructure. Designed for performance and resilience, the platform delivers sub-second response times, up to 75% higher scalability headroom, and approximately 30% faster recovery times, significantly strengthening business continuity.

This reflects a broader philosophy: agility and scalability must be enhanced without compromising the resilience expected from a regulated financial institution.

Data as a strategic backbone

In today’s banking environment, data is no longer a byproduct—it is a strategic asset. At IndusInd Bank, data underpins everything from customer engagement and risk assessment to operational efficiency and decision-making.

Recent enhancements to the mobile banking app, aimed at delivering hyper-personalised experiences, highlight the growing importance of data and analytics in understanding customer behaviour. However, building a data-driven organisation extends beyond technology.

It requires strong governance, high data quality standards, responsible usage frameworks, and organisation-wide adoption. As the volume and variety of data continue to grow, ensuring consistency, security, and usability across the enterprise remains an ongoing priority.

Cybersecurity in the age of AI threats

Cybersecurity has moved firmly into the boardroom, evolving from a technology concern to a core enterprise risk issue. As digital adoption accelerates, threat actors are leveraging AI to increase the sophistication, speed, and scale of attacks.

In response, IndusInd Bank is rethinking its security strategy through the lens of resilience, trust, and enterprise risk management. Protecting customer data and ensuring the integrity of critical banking systems remain top priorities, particularly as digital platforms scale and payment infrastructures modernise.

The bank is increasingly deploying advanced analytics and AI-driven tools for monitoring, anomaly detection, and response. However, the real challenge lies in countering AI-powered threats with AI-enabled defences—while maintaining robust governance and oversight at the highest levels.

Building for an ecosystem-driven future

Banking is no longer confined to standalone platforms. The rise of ecosystem banking and embedded finance is pushing financial services into everyday digital experiences. This shift demands technology architectures that are flexible, scalable, and integration-ready.

IndusInd Bank’s investments in modern digital platforms and payment infrastructure are aligned with this direction. As ecosystems evolve, the challenge will be to balance openness and interoperability with the security, reliability, and governance standards inherent to banking.

Cloud as a strategic transformation lever

Cloud adoption in banking continues to accelerate, despite regulatory and operational complexities. For IndusInd Bank, cloud is not just about migration—it is a strategic transformation initiative.

The integration of its next-generation UPI platform illustrates how cloud-enabled infrastructure can support high-volume, mission-critical operations while enhancing scalability and business continuity. “One of the key lessons from this journey is clear: technology, architecture, governance, and operational readiness must evolve together to unlock the full benefits of cloud,” points out Pangal.

Balancing speed with governance

Technology leaders today operate at the intersection of innovation and regulation. The challenge is not just to move fast, but to do so responsibly.

At IndusInd Bank, this balance is achieved through a structured approach where agility is enabled—not constrained—by strong governance frameworks. “Risk management, security, and compliance are embedded into the design and deployment lifecycle, ensuring that innovation remains controlled and aligned with regulatory expectations,” says Pangal, adding that whether it is AI adoption, digital expansion, or infrastructure modernisation, the bank is strengthening institutional capabilities to support faster, yet responsible, innovation.

Intelligent, adaptive, and inclusive banking

Generative AI is expected to be one of the most transformative forces in banking—not just for automation, but for redefining how customers interact with financial services. Interactions will become more intuitive, contextual, and conversational.

Alongside AI, scalable digital infrastructure and intelligent automation will shape the future. As banking adoption deepens across urban, semi-urban, and emerging markets, the demand for personalised, multilingual, and accessible experiences will grow.

For IndusInd Bank, the focus is on building flexible platforms that can evolve continuously, delivering relevant services at scale across diverse customer segments. The goal is not simply to adopt new technologies, but to create an architecture that can adapt, scale, and remain relevant over time—enabling deeper, more meaningful, and more trusted customer relationships.

In an industry defined by rapid change, this combination of measurable outcomes, responsible innovation, and long-term architectural thinking may well define the next phase of banking leadership.