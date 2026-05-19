From dashboards to decisions: How AI is transforming restaurant operations

By Shivprakash S Mogali, Founder, Digitory

Last week, we were in a monthly process review meeting with one of our restaurant clients. We were looking at his business numbers from the previous month. Around twenty minutes into the discussion, he paused and said he has more data about his business today than ever before in his ten years of experience. But at the same time, he feels less confident while making decisions.

It was a very honest statement. And I’ve heard similar thoughts from many restaurant owners over the past year. During meetings and conversations, the same concern keeps coming up. Dashboards are there. Reports are coming on time. Data is available everywhere. But there is still a gap between understanding what is happening in the business and knowing what action to take.

I believe this is one of the biggest things people need to understand about AI in restaurant operations today.

Many AI solutions being talked about in our industry are actually just better-looking dashboards. The real challenge is not collecting information. It is helping restaurants make better decisions from that information. And AI alone cannot solve that problem.

Dashboards changed the industry, but only to a point. To be fair, dashboards were a big step forward.

Ten years ago, many independent restaurants in India were managed mostly through experience, notebooks, and month-end accounting. When cloud-based POS systems and reporting tools arrived, they changed the way restaurants operated. Owners could finally see daily sales, top-selling items, hourly trends, and wastage patterns.

For many restaurant owners, it was the first time they had a clear view of their business.

But visibility and intelligence are not the same thing.

Today, if you walk into the office of a restaurant group, you will often find multiple dashboards open at the same time. One for sales. One for inventory. One for delivery platforms. One for staff performance.

Every dashboard shows numbers, but very few tell owners what action they should take next.

Instead of making things easier, owners are now spending more time connecting information from different systems that do not properly talk to each other.

This is something most AI discussions skip. What AI really needs to solve.

In my view, real AI in restaurant operations is not about creating better charts or adding a chatbot on top of reports. It is about helping restaurants move from data to action.

For example, if food cost suddenly rises to 34%, a useful AI system should not stop there. It should tell the restaurant which products caused the increase, whether supplier prices changed, which menu items are becoming less profitable, and what actions should be taken this week. That is a very different problem. And solving it requires more than analytics.

The truth is that AI is only as good as the data behind it. In restaurants, data quality itself is a challenge.

A restaurant creates important data at three places:

* When orders are placed in the POS

* When inventory moves through purchase and consumption

* When payments and accounting are completed

For AI to truly help, all these systems must work together in real time. If a dish is sold, inventory should update instantly. Actual ingredient usage should be compared with standard recipes. Variations should be tracked and connected to purchasing and supplier records.

Most restaurants still cannot do this today. Not because AI is missing. Because the systems underneath are not connected. The POS is more important than people think. In recent years, POS systems have started being treated as basic tools – just billing software. The attention has shifted toward analytics and AI. But I think that view is wrong.

The POS is where the real story of a restaurant gets recorded every day. Every order, every recipe, every ingredient, every price change, every modification, every cancellation everything starts there.

If the POS does not properly connect with inventory and procurement systems, even the most advanced AI tools will eventually give incorrect answers. The restaurant groups making real progress today are not necessarily the ones with the most attractive dashboards.

They are the ones that spent time building strong systems behind the scenes. When POS, inventory, and back-office operations work on the same platform, even simple AI becomes powerful. Demand forecasts become more accurate. Recipe costing becomes live. Vendor discussions become based on real data. Wastage gets identified immediately instead of weeks later.

What happens next. Over the next few years, I think the industry will slowly shift its focus. Restaurants that depend only on dashboards may realize that numbers alone do not always lead to better decisions. Technology companies that simply add AI on top of disconnected systems may find it harder to deliver meaningful results.

And restaurants that invest in fixing their core systems and data foundation will quietly move ahead. The real shift is not from spreadsheets to dashboards, or dashboards to AI. It is from observing information to making decisions. From knowing what happened to knowing what should be done next. That shift may not look exciting. It may not become a social media trend.

But over the next decade, I believe it will become one of the biggest advantages a restaurant can have.