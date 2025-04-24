From deployment to optimisation: Why cloud management needs a smarter approach

By Talvinder Singh, Co-founder, Zopdev

Most companies struggle with cloud management due to the specialised skills it requires. Many still rely on legacy infrastructure that is no longer viable, yet they continue applying patchwork fixes. While microservices architecture has improved efficiency, transitioning from monolithic systems remains a challenge. Adding to this complexity is the need to manage data across multiple jurisdictions, each with its own set of regulations. On top of that, the unpredictability of cloud bills creates further uncertainty.

Hidden Complexity of Cloud Deployment

Although cloud companies promise scalability and flexibility, its secure configuration necessitates a thorough understanding. According to a Gartner forecast, by 2025 end, customers would be accountable for 99 percent of cloud security incidents, primarily as a result of poor configurations. Even with the best of intentions, manual setup often leads to ineffective resource allocation, security flaws, and compliance issues. Companies often struggle to keep up with audits, which slows implementation and increases risks.

Furthermore, businesses frequently misjudge the complicated nature of cloud migration. Companies overprovision due to a lack of visibility into future traffic—sometimes as a precautionary measure, but often due to poor forecasting. Without a clear strategy for workload distribution, encryption, and identity management, businesses may experience unexpected downtime, increased latency, and unforeseen costs.

As businesses expand their cloud footprint, it becomes apparent that they require experience in managing security policies, networking setups, and automation frameworks.

Challenge of Scaling Without Chaos

As companies grow, so does their cloud footprint. Managing multiple cloud environments—across AWS, Azure, and GCP—often results in fragmented policies, security gaps, and operational inefficiencies. A Multi-Cloud Maturity Research Report by Vanson Bourne states that nearly 70% of organisations struggle with multi-cloud complexity, despite 95% agreeing that multi-cloud architectures are critical for success.

Companies are shifting away from monolithic architecture to microservices, but managing distributed services at scale remains challenging. Engineering teams spend more time maintaining infrastructure than innovating, slowing business growth.

Performance optimisation becomes crucial when workloads scale—ensuring smooth application performance without overutilising resources. Cost predictability is a major challenge, especially when companies expand their infrastructure without proper governance. Excessive cloud sprawl occurs when unused resources remain active, driving up expenses. Without centralised monitoring and automation, companies struggle to manage costs efficiently.

Compliance and Security

Regulatory requirements like SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR demand continuous monitoring and updates. The challenge is not just staying compliant but ensuring that security configurations remain airtight. IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report reveals that the average cost of a data breach in India reached ₹195 million in 2024, with cloud misconfiguration accounting for 12% of breaches. The risk is twofold: businesses either overprovision resources—wasting money—or leave environments under-secured, exposing them to breaches.

Cyber threats are also evolving, with attackers increasingly targeting cloud environments. Phishing and credential theft accounted for 18% of incidents each, according to the IBM report. The consequences of a breach go beyond financial loss, often damaging brand reputation and customer trust. To mitigate these risks, businesses need automated security monitoring, real-time threat detection, and robust incident response mechanisms.

Why Pre-Engineered Cloud Infrastructure is the Future

The answer to these challenges lies in pre-engineered cloud solutions. Instead of building infrastructure from scratch, organisations can adopt architectures that are secure, compliant, and scalable from Day 1. A pre-engineered approach:

Leverages years of industry experience in implementing DevOps services. Automates best practices, reducing the likelihood of manual errors. Ensures security and compliance without constant oversight.

Another advantage of pre-engineered cloud solutions is their ability to provide built-in disaster recovery and failover mechanisms. Instead of manually setting up backup and recovery strategies, businesses can leverage automated replication and failover systems that keep critical applications running even during outages. This proactive approach minimises downtime and enhances business continuity.

The Shift from Deployment to Continuous Optimisation

Cloud infrastructure is not a one-time setup—it requires continuous tuning for cost, performance, and security. AI/ML-driven monitoring can help businesses:

Optimise cloud spend by proactively adjusting configurations. Enhance performance by dynamically allocating resources. Strengthen security by identifying vulnerabilities before they become threats.

By the end of 2025, 100 zettabytes of data will be stored in the cloud, requiring intelligent automation to manage this complexity. Companies that fail to embrace multi-cloud optimisation could find themselves behind—the Vanson Bourne survey shows that 52% of organisations think businesses who don’t implement a multi-cloud strategy are at risk of failing.

Cloud management has evolved dramatically as a consequence of the incorporation of AI-driven analytics. In order to ensure that resources are allocated effectively, predictive analytics can examine consumption trends and make real-time optimisation recommendations. Companies can save unnecessary spending and increase the responsiveness and dependability of their cloud operations by utilising AI-driven automation.

Infrastructure deployment is no longer the only aspect of cloud administration; it now also includes maintaining its optimisation without human involvement. From day one, businesses would like solutions that offer automation, security, compliance, and cost effectiveness.

Adopting technologies that strengthen the level of security, lower operational overhead, and expedite governance is a more pragmatic approach to cloud management. Organisations could move from reactive cloud management to a proactive, data-driven approach with the help of AI-powered analytics, self-healing infrastructure, and automated policy enforcement.