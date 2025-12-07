From shelf, to cloud, to the world: Edge computing is the new frontier for Indian retail

By Keith Basil, General Manager of Edge Computing Business Unit at SUSE

India’s retail landscape is in the middle of a digital revolution, and it’s on the edge – quite literally. While there’s been significant focus recently on cloud and AI, there’s an overlooked area that is much closer than you’d think: rapid digital modernization that could happen on the store floor, through to the edge.

Edge computing is a distributed computing model that brings computation and data storage closer to the source of the data, rather than relying on a centralized cloud or data center. Think of computation and data storage being in closer orbit with the source of data to reduce latency, save bandwidth, and enable real-time applications.

Edge computing isn’t just a buzzword anymore, it’s a strategic necessity that’s already separating the leaders from the laggards in a market where every second and every rupee counts. This massive shift is being powered by the trifecta of a hyper-connected public. Consider the government’s Digital India push, and the rapid rollout of 5G.

Research shows that the Edge market in India is poised to grow at an impressive 15.7% CAGR, hitting nearly USD 2.4 billion by 2033. So make no mistake: with a massive consumer population, India stands at the forefront of an edge revolution.

Why Edge is Non-Negotiable for Indian Retailers

Today’s Indian consumer, armed with a smartphone and endless choices at their fingertips, demands speed and personalization. This isn’t just about bigger chains. Even the smallest kirana stores are feeling the pressure to modernize. Edge computing processes data right where it’s generated instead of sending it all the way to a distant cloud server, is the only way to meet these expectations head-on, and with sufficient speed and accuracy for the twenty-first century shopper.

We’re already seeing pioneers use edge technology to whip up dynamic digital displays that change based on who’s walking by, instantly catch fraud at the point of sale, and craft hyper-personalized in-store experiences that make shoppers feel seen.

Beyond a nice-to-have, edge computing has the potential to be a key building block for the future era of Indian retail.

Navigating the In-Store Chaos

The reality on the ground, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, is much different than it is on paper. Power cuts, spotty Wi-Fi, and slower legacy systems are not unusual in some areas. Attempting to run a centralized cloud system in this environment is like trying to drive a Formula 1 car on a dirt road. This is where edge computing makes a substantive difference.

The trick is to be smart. By adopting modern, modular architectures like Kubernetes, retailers can build flexible and resilient systems that manage complexity without breaking the bank. It’s about building for the reality of India, not a Silicon Valley fantasy.

India’s Edge-Driven Future: Smarter, Faster, Stronger

Inevitably, the next chapter of Indian retail isn’t just about the edge, it’s also about edge-powered AI. Imagine a world where predictive analytics powered by AI on the edge allows retailers to not only anticipate customer behaviour, but respond immediately with supply chain management and pricing adjustments in real time. Or, where IoT devices, from smart shelves to connected POS systems, can process data instantly to make operations smarter and more agile.

This isn’t a Jetsons TV-style future. It’s already here. From customer engagement to operational efficiency, edge computing can deliver positive outcomes. Behind the scenes, intelligent inventory systems and smart staff scheduling can help Indian retailers managing massive, diverse networks stay lean and profitable. Real-time promotions, localized content, and instant feedback loops are moving from concepts to tangible opportunities.

The question for retailers and businesses is: how ready are they to unlock this innovation, resilience, and customer-centricity, in a way that meets local needs of a dynamic, and exciting, India market landscape.