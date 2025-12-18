GenAI: BFSI’s new best friend

By Subhasis Bandyopadhyay, IG Head: Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Happiest Minds Technologies

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sectors have always kept pace with technology, but the rise of Generative AI has created a massive shift that is structural and long-lasting. The speed at which GenAI is growing in 2025 shows that the industry is moving away from small upgrades and is now stepping into large scale transformation. What started as experiments in innovation labs has turned into a core part of BFSI GenAI strategy. It now shapes product design, risk systems, advisory tools, and enterprise workflows.

Financial institutions in India are already moving forward with adoption as banks and insurers are running pilots, setting budgets, and using GenAI for customer service, underwriting, and operations. Studies show that 74% of financial firms have begun GenAI proof of concept projects and many have shifted to live deployments. Budgets are being set aside for voice bots, email handling, workflow automation, and business intelligence. This shows that institutions see GenAI as a practical tool and not a future plan.

The GenAI market in BFSI is expected to increase from USD 1.90 billion in 2025 to USD 13.57 billion in 2032, reflecting the same trend in the worldwide perspective. This growth shows how deeply financial institutions across the world are reorganizing their operations. Investments are shifting from one time pilots to multi year programs that focus on data governance, responsible AI, automated decisioning, and domain specific large language models. Institutions now ask how fast they can scale GenAI across the value chain, not whether they should adopt it.

Strategic Deployment of GenAI in BFSI

A strong BFSI GenAI strategy focuses on high impact use cases, regulatory readiness, and scalable AI systems. Institutions are linking AI applications to processes that deliver measurable outcomes in fraud detection, credit evaluation, and claims processing. Leadership teams are building internal skills, data governance structures, and cross functional working models to run AI programs at scale. This allows them to move beyond pilots and create enterprise systems that deliver consistent insights. In India, regulatory guidelines and RBI working group recommendations support this structured approach and help ensure that AI tools strengthen risk monitoring without affecting data integrity.

Fraud Detection and Risk Management Powered by GenAI

Generative AI is improving fraud detection and credit risk management with clear results by studying transaction patterns in real time, and helping institutions detect unusual activity, reduce false positives, and prevent losses. Predictive models evaluate creditworthiness by using financial data, behavioral patterns, and alternative data. This improves loan decisioning and helps reduce non performing assets. Institutions also use AI for regulatory compliance monitoring to move from periodic checks to continuous oversight. These capabilities strengthen resilience, governance, and risk controls.

Personalized Customer Engagement and Advisory Services

Customers expect financial advice that is smart, timely, and designed for their needs. AI chatbots, recommendation engines, and predictive analytics help banks, money firms, and insurers offer guidance that matches each individual’s goals. These systems study transaction history, lifestyle patterns, and spending habits to give suggestions that feel relevant and easy to act on. In customer service, AI powered knowledge assistants have increased productivity by more than 30% while also improving the quality of support customers receive. Institutions that use GenAI for customer interactions see higher engagement, faster query resolution, and stronger trust, and they also reduce pressure on call centers and advisory teams.

Insurance Operations Transformed by AI

Insurers use GenAI to speed up claims processing, verify documents, and create structured summaries for faster review. Automated checks reduce processing time and lower the risk of manual errors. AI also supports underwriting, risk assessment, and policy recommendations, which improve pricing and operational efficiency. These workflows allow teams to focus on high value tasks, improve customer satisfaction, and maintain consistent decisions across large portfolios.

Enterprise Productivity and Scalable Intelligence

BFSI organizations use AI to improve enterprise productivity, like tasks in regulatory reporting, compliance checks, and risk analysis, which are becoming automated so that staffs can focus on strategic decision making. Contextual monitoring tools track market shifts and help institutions respond early to risks. Reports show that productivity gains of 34%-40% are possible by 2030 with systematic GenAI adoption. Institutions that invest in strong data foundations, governance frameworks, and scalable architectures can capture long term value while managing bias, data quality issues, and regulatory concerns.

Strategic Considerations for BFSI Leaders

Organizational alignment and technological readiness are both necessary for the successful implementation of GenAI. Leaders need to establish governance guidelines, keep up-to-date data, and develop execution models that incorporate ethical artificial intelligence practices. Evaluating use cases in credit risk, fraud detection, advisory services, and operations while maintaining transparency and compliance is part of strategic adoption. Businesses that adhere to a methodical approach with precise goals and measurable KPIs benefit from increased customer loyalty, competitive advantage, and long-term resilience.

Conclusion

GenAI is helping insurers move past the usual paperwork load and slow review cycles. The change becomes easier to see when you look at how other parts of the financial sector are already using AI.

Banks that adopted AI driven document automation approve loans 70% faster, detect fraud with 50% greater accuracy, and cut compliance costs by 40%. These results show how replacing manual steps with intelligent systems leads to quicker decisions and more stable operations. Insurers can see similar gains by using GenAI to bring clarity to reviews, reduce backlogs, and give customers a smoother and more dependable experience.