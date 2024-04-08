GenAI’s role in local SEO: Boosting visibility locally

By Sumit Singh, CEO and CO-Founder, DashLoc

Over recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has remarkably transformed how individuals interact with and utilize technology. Notably, AI is transforming the operational dynamics of search engines, transitioning search engine optimisation (SEO) into generative engine optimisation (GEO). Historically, tech giants like Google developed search engines to facilitate information retrieval. These engines index websites and present

pertinent results based on user queries. As search engines gained widespread adoption, Local SEO became a cornerstone of digital marketing. Local SEO experts emerged as digital navigators for businesses, aiding in bolstering online visibility through diverse content mediums such as blogs, images, and videos.

However, this paradigm has experienced a profound shift in the last decade. Traditional Local SEO tactics like keyword stuffing and link-building have become obsolete. Today, search engine algorithms are powered by AI to deliver tailored search results. The surge in demand for Generative AI applications across various industries, including media & entertainment, manufacturing, IT, telecom, and retail, can be attributed to factors such as the expanding application scope of technologies like super-resolution, text-to-image conversion, and text-to-video conversion, along with the modernisation of workflows.

According to a study, 86.07% of respondents acknowledged integrating AI technologies or tools into their SEO strategies. Concerning Local SEO efficacy, 83% of respondents from companies with 200+ employees reported improved SEO performance following AI integration.

Here’s how GenAI is reshaping hyperlocal Local SEO strategies:

Improving user experiences

A key benefit of GenAI-driven hyperlocal Local SEO lies in its capacity to enhance user experiences. By scrutinising user behavior, preferences, and location data, GenAI algorithms swiftly deliver highly pertinent search results. For example, when a user searches for “Italian restaurants nearby,” GenAI takes into account the user’s location and preferences to offer personalised recommendations, thereby enhancing the overall

user journey.

Gaining competitive advantage

AI-powered hyperlocal Local SEO provides businesses with a competitive edge by uncovering valuable insights into local search trends and consumer behavior. By analysing vast amounts of data, GenAI identifies emerging keywords, trending topics, and consumer preferences. For instance, a local bakery can leverage AI insights to identify popular dessert trends in their area and adapt their menu offerings accordingly,

positioning themselves ahead of competitors.

Optimising for voice search

Optimising for voice search has become imperative for businesses with the rising popularity of voice-activated devices and virtual assistants. GenAI-powered algorithms excel in interpreting conversational language, understanding user intent, and delivering accurate search results tailored to voice queries. For instance, a user asking their smart speaker, “Where can I find the best sushi near me?” expects personalised recommendations based on their location and preferences, which GenAI can effortlessly provide.

Performance Tracking and Measurement

Monitoring and assessing the effectiveness of Local SEO strategies is crucial for businesses to accurately gauge their performance. GenAI-powered analytics tools provide valuable insights into essential metrics like website traffic, conversion rates, and user engagement. For instance, GenAI algorithms scrutinise user interactions with local search results, encompassing clicks, impressions, and conversions, empowering businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions for optimisation purposes.

Addressing Challenges and Considerations

While AI offers numerous benefits for Local SEO, businesses must also address challenges and considerations. Ethical concerns regarding data privacy, algorithm bias, and the authenticity of AI-generated content need to be addressed. Additionally, investing in robust AI infrastructure, data analytics tools, and talent is essential to fully harness the power of GenAI in Local SEO.

Future outlook and opportunities

By 2024, the Generative AI market is anticipated to attain a size of US$66.62 billion, with projections indicating an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2030) of 20.80%. This trajectory is poised to culminate in a market volume of US$207.00 billion by 2030. As GenAI technology continues to advance, the future of Local SEO holds immense potential for innovation and growth. GenAI-powered solutions are expected to become

more sophisticated, offering businesses even greater capabilities for personalisation, automation, and predictive analytics. Moreover, as voice search and mobile usage continue to rise, GenAI-driven Local SEO will play an increasingly pivotal role in helping businesses reach and engage with local audiences effectively. By embracing GenAI- driven strategies and staying at the forefront of technological advancements, businesses can position themselves for long-term success in the hypercompetitive digital marketplace.