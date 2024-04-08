Quantum AI: A symphony of innovation and collaboration

By Sudhanshu Mittal, Head, Gurugram & Director-Technical Solutions, Nasscom Centre of Excellence – IoT & AI

In the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, the imminent arrival of Quantum AI stands as a

pivotal moment, offering a harmonious blend of innovation and collaboration. As high-quality deepfakes

challenge the authenticity of digital content, Quantum AI emerges as a transformative force, presenting

unparalleled opportunities and challenges across various domains.

Elevating deepfake detection: Quantum AI’s remarkable processing power promises to enhance the

usage of deepfake detection algorithms across various social media platforms where millions of videos

and audios float every day. While Quantum technology can increase the creation of deepfake content,

the same technology also has the potential to create Quantum Safe deepfakes, which will herald a new

era of secure and reliable detection methods. This advancement assures the integrity of information,

mitigating concerns surrounding misinformation and manipulation.

Opportunities for collaboration: The advent of Quantum AI invites collaboration and knowledge sharing

across diverse industries. Initially the challenges like access to limited quantum resources, skill and

knowledge gap in doing the quantum programming, ability of industry to use the advanced technology

(usually the financial industry is at the forefront of technology exploration and adoption while analog industries especially healthcare, move much slower), innovation quotient of industry etc. are likely to restrict the technology usage to those already ahead of the curve, technology’s adaptive nature encourages collective efforts to address and overcome these hurdles. Quantum AI will eventually become a unifying force, fostering collaboration that transcends industry boundaries.

Transformative power in data centres: Quantum computing redefines efficiency and sustainability in

data centers. The ability to process complex algorithms at unprecedented speeds aligns with the growing

demands of developers. Also, Quantum computing’s potential to reduce energy consumption offers a path

toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

Tackling deepfake proliferation: Quantum computing can collaborate with social media platforms to

combat fake news and manipulated videos. Its high-speed processing enhances content moderation

efforts, ensuring the integrity of information shared on digital platforms and thereby becoming a

positive force in creating a healthier digital environment.

Symbiotic collaboration with classical computers: Quantum and classical computers collaborate, akin

to the CPU-GPU dynamic, enhancing overall computing capabilities. With Quantum Computing data

center professionals have a unique opportunity to engage in a learning curve, leading to more efficient

and powerful computing solutions. This integration of Quantum AI will contribute to a transformative

synergy in computing.

Quantum key distribution (QKD) for enhanced security: Quantum computing introduces Quantum Key Distribution as a solution for data security. QKD safeguards data in the quantum era and advances

encryption methods to meet evolving technological challenges.

In conclusion, Quantum AI represents not just a technological leap but a catalyst for positive change. By

embracing the potential of Quantum computing, we unlock new frontiers of innovation, collaboration,

and sustainable computing, guiding us toward a future where Quantum AI empowers us to navigate the

digital realm with confidence and precision.