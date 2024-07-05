Harnessing AI and technological advancements in the AEC industry for enhanced efficiency and productivity

By Prajjwal Misra, Director, Rudrabhishek Infosystem Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL)



In artificial intelligence, computers are programmed to carry out operations that traditionally needed human intellect, such as problem-solving, data-driven learning and decision support. It has single handedly changed many of the fundamental scopes, procedures and instruments used in numerous sectors. The rapid advancements in AI are also impacting the AEC industry. The AEC sector can now anticipate problems, work more efficiently and even create better designs thanks to AI. These days, artificial intelligence is used for a variety of tasks, including object classification (also known as asset inventory), numerical value prediction (also known as modelling) and computer vision, which implies extracting meaningful information from unstructured data, including pictures and videos.

AEC’s wide range of operations, including design options generation, engineering model optimisation, BIM population and coordination, real-time quality assessment and controls and near-real-time price surge, are being continuously transformed by AI’s quick progress. Not only that, but AI has the potential to speed up and automate a lot of the labour-intensive, repetitive jobs that are done today. AI is positioned to help with the creation of higher-level project controls, such as resource allocation, cost analysis, risk management, productivity evaluation and generative design. Machine learning is already changing many of our coordination processes and implementation tools. Traditionally, these fundamental duties were the result of experience, situational awareness of the circumstances around the project, mental acuity and manual data collecting, analysis and interpretation.

There are 2 broad ways that AI and such technological advancements has and will continue to change the entire AEC industry- first, by improving design capabilities and optimisation; and second, by fundamentally changing AEC project management. The AEC sector is benefiting from improved design and optimisation skills brought forth by AI and machine intelligence. Machine Learning algorithms have the ability to analyse large datasets, spot trends and improve designs in order to save money, save time and provide human specialists a stronger foundation of knowledge to work from. Furthermore, AI presents generative design methods, wherein algorithms initially acquire knowledge from training sets and subsequently provide novel design options by combining and expressing the acquired knowledge in novel ways.

These artificial intelligence technologies have the power to enhance project outcomes overall, optimise material utilisation and expedite design procedures. For instance, the integration of intelligent objects into contemporary design methods and the convergence of 3D and 4D BIM modelling for projects enable AI tools to instantly read and understand project designs in ways that were unimaginable just five years ago. Faster and more thorough project cost and risk analysis will be possible with the integration of intelligent object-based CAD design and AI’s capacity to rationalise massive data sets for benchmarking of project cost and risk data.

Machine learning algorithms can also estimate project deadlines, costs and possible dangers by utilising prior project data. This allows for proactive decision-support that optimises resource allocation. AI project management solutions may improve risk management, increase project efficiency and free up a project manager’s time to concentrate on minute details that call for subject-matter knowledge. Project managers will have powerful, real-time tools that operate at faster rates. A project manager’s primary responsibilities include analysing project data, making decisions based on that data while assessing the risks, strategy and health of the project and implementing any necessary approach or strategy adjustments. Project managers will be able to concentrate on higher-value tasks like cost-saving opportunities, lagging construction sequences, the effects of seasonal weather on construction pace, scope conflicts and gaps and budget challenges or opportunities thanks to AI-based tools that can provide real-time status and forecast of scope, cost and schedule. As a result, programme and project managers are better able to make informed decisions by having access to data analysis and project intelligence.

Artificial intelligence will simplify our dashboards and enable earlier and quicker decision-making, not replace human insight and knowledge. By searching, gathering, combining and populating data, these new tools and add-ons will display more precise and relevant information. Adoption and deliberate use of AI within businesses will probably provide them a major competitive edge over those that continue to employ more conventional tools and techniques. Comprehending AI’s potential and its near-term constraints is crucial for attaining new optimisations, as it is with any other revolutionary technology breakthrough.