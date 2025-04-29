How AI and AaaS are transforming business IT for a more scalable future

By Dave Russell, SVP of Product Strategy, Veeam & Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President and Managing Director, India & SAARC, Veeam

The rise of the “as-a-Service” (AaaS) model, which includes Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), has reshaped how enterprises approach IT. While these services initially promised to streamline IT operations, they have evolved into a cornerstone of modern business strategy. As companies continue moving from on-premises systems to cloud-based platforms, the priority has shifted towards flexibility, ease of use and freedom to build without complexity.

In India, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market is experiencing significant growth attributable to factors like increasing digital adoption, favourable government initiatives and policies, and the rise of AI. The market size in India holds immense potential to travel north from its current value of $20 billion and reach $100 billion by 2035. This reflects a national shift towards scalable, efficient and affordable technology that meets business needs without unnecessary complications.

AaaS models, once seen primarily as tools for startups and small businesses, are now central to large enterprises. These models enable organisations to shift away from complex infrastructure management and focus instead on innovation and growth.

The hidden complexity in data solutions

Moving to the cloud was meant to offer enterprises simplicity and scalability, yet the complexity of managing cloud services often adds new layers of challenges. Organisations frequently face barriers when migrating to these systems, with 61% of IT professionals pointing to the risk of data loss during migration as a primary concern, according to a Veeam survey. Handling large volumes of information, maintaining system uptime and ensuring compatibility during the transition can all lead to costly disruptions.

In addition to migration risks, businesses often face security vulnerabilities as they adopt multi-cloud or hybrid environments. The lack of a unified view can increase the risk of breaches and unauthorised access, necessitating strong security measures. To avoid this, enterprises must use sophisticated tools and protocols to protect their operations and critical information.

Talent shortages only increase the burden, and businesses often struggle to find experts who can efficiently manage and optimise their cloud infrastructure. This talent gap puts immense pressure on existing teams, often resulting in burnout or inefficiencies that hinder the full potential of cloud adoption. Instead of simplifying processes, organisations may find themselves facing greater operational complexity.

The growing adoption of cloud storage in India calls for stronger data protection strategies, skilled IT experts and simpler but no less robust management tools to overcome the challenges of implementing data migration solutions and management. As enterprises move towards a cloud-first approach, these parameters become essential to unlock the true value of the cloud.

Agility through AI

As enterprises navigate these increasingly complex cloud environments, AI is emerging as a key enabler of data resiliency, helping organisations streamline operations. AI-driven solutions, such as agentic AI models, play a key role in simplifying IT workflows by automating processes that traditionally require manual intervention. AI also helps bridge the talent gap by enabling existing staff to handle previously unmanageable tasks, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives. These AI systems not only improve reliability but also reduce operational delays, making it easier for organisations to ramp up their operations.

In multi-cloud and hybrid environments, AI boosts visibility and control by aggregating data across platforms and monitoring security in real time. It monitors systems in real time, detects anomalies and enforces compliance automatically. It also helps improve data migrations by identifying risks early and reducing disruptions.

A recent BCG report found that AI adoption in India is growing at 30%, outpacing the global growth rate of 26%. This signals a major opportunity for Indian businesses to lead in AI-powered cloud innovations.

The power of simplicity

Simplified, unified platforms are now a key driver of efficiency and collaboration across business functions. When systems and tools are integrated, teams can work more closely, share insights faster and respond to shifts with greater speed. This connected approach helps spark collaboration and creativity, while the time and resources saved can be redirected towards growth areas like customer experience or new market expansion.

As enterprises navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, those that embrace simplicity technology might be better equipped to succeed. The most successful organisations will not be defined by the complexity of their systems but by their ability to stay agile, innovate quickly, and adapt to change. With India’s digital infrastructure expanding rapidly and cloud storage adoption growing across sectors, businesses are turning to cloud-based platforms to streamline operations and manage data more efficiently. This integration not only enhances collaboration but also improves data accessibility, scalability, and security—key elements to guarantee business agility and long-term success.