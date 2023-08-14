How AI and automation will play an increasing role in Industry 5.0

By Niranjan Nayak, MD, Delta Electronics India

Industry 5.0 describes the next phase of industrial development following the current Industry 4.0. Industry 5.0 is focused on combining the strengths of both humans and machines to create a more collaborative and inclusive working environment.

In Industry 5.0, advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to play a significant role. However, the emphasis shifts towards the interaction and cooperation between humans and machines, with the goal of augmenting human capabilities and enhancing productivity.

It’s important to note that the concept of Industry 5.0 is still evolving, and there is no universally agreed-upon definition or framework for its implementation. It represents a vision for the future of the industry, focusing on the harmonious collaboration between humans and advanced technologies to drive innovation, productivity, and societal well-being.

Transformation in Industry 5.0

Advancements in AI and automation are key drivers of the transformation in Industry 5.0. AI is revolutionizing industries by enabling machines to learn from data and make intelligent decisions. In Industry 5.0, AI enables machines to work alongside humans, assisting in complex decision-making, problem-solving, and improving overall productivity. IoT devices play a crucial role in creating a connected and intelligent manufacturing environment. They enable real-time monitoring of machines, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making. IoT data can be used to optimize production processes, improve quality control, and reduce downtime.

The availability of large volumes of data, combined with advanced analytics techniques, enables deeper insights and informed decision-making. Big data analytics can uncover hidden patterns, correlations, and trends that can optimize production processes, enhance product quality, and identify potential issues before they occur. It helps in predicting maintenance needs, reducing downtime, and improving overall operational efficiency. AR and VR technologies are transforming training, maintenance, and collaboration in Industry 5.0. AR overlays digital information onto the real-world environment, providing workers with real-time instructions, data visualizations, and remote expert assistance. VR creates immersive virtual environments that simulate real-world scenarios, allowing for virtual training, design reviews, and prototyping.

Evolved Supply Chain Management

AI and automation are significantly improving supply chain management in Industry 5.0 by enhancing efficiency, visibility, and decision-making across various stages of the supply chain.

Here are some ways in which AI and automation are driving improvements:

Demand Forecasting and Inventory Management: AI algorithms can analyze historical sales data, market trends, and external factors to predict future demand more accurately. This enables companies to optimize inventory levels, reduce stockouts, and minimize excess inventory. Automation systems can automatically trigger reorder points and generate purchase orders, streamlining the procurement process.

Supply Chain Visibility and Tracking: AI-powered tracking systems leverage IoT sensors, RFID tags, and GPS technologies to provide real-time visibility into the movement of goods throughout the supply chain. This enhances traceability, enables proactive issue detection, and facilitates timely decision-making. AI analytics can identify bottlenecks, optimize routes, and suggest alternative options to ensure on-time delivery.

Predictive Maintenance: AI and machine learning algorithms can analyse real-time data from connected equipment and sensors to predict maintenance needs accurately. This proactive approach helps reduce unplanned downtime, improve asset utilization, and optimize maintenance schedules. Predictive maintenance also ensures the availability of critical equipment and minimizes production disruptions.

The Era of Smart Factories

AI and automation play a crucial role in the creation of smart factories in Industry 5.0. Smart factories leverage advanced technologies to enable autonomous, interconnected, and data-driven manufacturing systems.

Autonomous Operations: AI-powered automation systems enable autonomous operations in smart factories. Robots, machines, and equipment can operate independently, performing tasks with minimal human intervention. AI algorithms guide robots in tasks such as assembly, quality control, and material handling, leading to increased productivity, efficiency, and consistency.

Adaptive and Flexible Production: AI and automation enable adaptive and flexible production capabilities in smart factories. By analyzing real-time demand data, production systems can adjust production volumes, prioritize orders, and optimize production schedules. AI algorithms can dynamically reconfigure production lines and adapt to changing product specifications, allowing for efficient customization and faster response to market demands.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: AI and automation systems contribute to energy efficiency and sustainability in smart factories. AI algorithms optimize energy usage by monitoring and controlling machines, lighting, and HVAC systems based on real-time conditions and production requirements. Automation systems can identify energy-saving opportunities, reduce waste, and contribute to a greener manufacturing environment.

Future Outlook

The future advancements in AI and automation have the potential to further shape Industry 5.0 and bring about transformative changes. Here are some potential areas of advancement that could have a significant impact. The development of more sophisticated and versatile robots is expected in Industry 5.0. These robots may have enhanced mobility, dexterity, and cognitive capabilities, enabling them to handle a wider range of tasks and collaborate more seamlessly with humans.

In Industry 5.0, the integration of AI with edge computing and IoT devices will facilitate faster data analysis, improved connectivity, and decentralized decision-making. This will enable more efficient and autonomous systems at the edge of the network.

The future of AI and automation in Industry 5.0 will prioritize ethical considerations and responsible deployment. Advancements will focus on developing frameworks and practices that ensure fairness, transparency, privacy, and accountability in AI algorithms and automated systems. Regulations and guidelines may emerge to govern the ethical use of AI and automation in various industries.

Conclusion

The future of AI and automation in shaping the industrial landscape holds immense potential for transformative change. As advancements continue to unfold, we can anticipate a profound impact on various industries. AI and automation will revolutionize manufacturing processes, workforce dynamics, and business models, leading to unprecedented levels of productivity, efficiency, and innovation.