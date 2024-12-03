How AI is shaping the future job market in India

By Sumit Shukla, CEO, Scholars Merit

As AI and automation have touched nearly every industry, the journey from campus to career has become complex. This change demands a new approach to education and skill-building, focusing on the practical and adaptable abilities graduates need to succeed. With projections by PwC’s global artificial intelligence study, suggesting AI could add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, it is evident that both education systems and job markets are moving fast to keep up.

India is set to benefit significantly from AI-driven growth, thanks to its young, tech-savvy workforce. Yet, a persistent skills gap exists. According to the “India’s Graduate Skill Index: 2023” report by Mercer | Mettl, finding graduates with high employability in non-technical skills is still easier than finding candidates with strong technical job-readiness. This gap between industry demands and graduate skills reflects an urgent need to reframe education around the abilities companies are actually looking for.

Educational institutions across India are already revamping their teaching models, integrating technology to make learning more interactive and accessible. The country’s EdTech sector, anticipated to grow into a $10 billion industry by 2025, is growing to keep pace. Innovations like interactive boards, gamified courses, and online learning modules are changing the way students learn, moving beyond traditional degrees to build skills that will keep graduates competitive in a rapidly changing job market.

Platforms that provide online education and skills training are now a critical bridge between academia and industry. These platforms work directly with colleges and universities, helping to shape curricula that go beyond theoretical knowledge and emphasise practical, job-ready skills. This partnership approach is reshaping education to prepare students for a workforce where adaptability, critical thinking, and technical skills are essential.

The demand for AI-related skills is on a steep rise. India currently has about 416,000 AI professionals, but with demand sitting around 629,000 and projected to reach nearly a million by 2026, the need for AI talent is pressing. The Indian government has recognised this challenge, implementing initiatives like the AI Task Force and NITI Aayog’s National Strategy for AI, aimed at building up India’s AI capabilities. These efforts reflect India’s proactive approach to ensuring that its workforce is prepared to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

AI-driven changes are not just influencing the nature of work but are also defining new roles across industries. New roles are emerging that did not exist a decade ago – from AI ethics consultants to machine learning engineers and data scientists. The creative capabilities of generative AI (GenAI) are also creating new roles in content creation, digital marketing, and design, where AI-generated content is used as a starting point or support for human creativity. This evolution highlights the importance of a workforce that can incorporate AI into their roles to elevate their work rather than be replaced by it.

For India, which is on track to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030, equipping young people with the right skills has never been more essential. Industry 4.0 has driven companies to adopt automation, big data, and advanced analytics, transforming how work is done. According to the India Skill Report 2024, the share of India’s workforce that has received vocational training has tripled since 2017. Over the next decade, 11 million new jobs are expected to be created in manufacturing, with another 8 million in hospitality by 2028 and 3.5 million in green industries by 2030. For the new generation of workers, vocational training and practical skill-building are key to staying competitive in these growing fields.

Educational institutions need to stay aligned with evolving workforce expectations. The widening skills gap in technical fields shows how crucial it is to shape academic curricula around real-world needs. If academic programs do not adjust, graduates may find themselves entering a workforce that values practical expertise and adaptability. For students, this means learning experiences that incorporate both technical and soft skills, like critical thinking and collaboration, to meet the expectations of today’s digital economy.

Online platforms are essential partners in this endeavor, giving students direct access to industry-relevant training and certifications that go beyond traditional degrees. These platforms make skill-building more dynamic, allowing students to explore simulations, hands-on projects, and real-world applications of their knowledge. By connecting students directly with industry standards, online education providers help bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace requirements, producing a generation of graduates who are job-ready, adaptable, and skilled in the latest technologies.

The journey from campus to career now demands more than a diploma; it calls for a commitment to lifelong learning and skill development. India’s youth, joining the workforce at a rate of 10-12 million each year, need these skills to meet the demands of a world increasingly shaped by AI and automation. The integration of tech-enabled learning, the commitment of educators to skill-building, and the support from government and industry all work together to create a robust foundation for India’s future workforce. As AI continues to redefine industries, the demand for job-ready graduates with skills in these transformative technologies will only grow.