Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  HCLTech collaborates with Google Cloud to bring AI-driven MDR solutions to global enterprises

HCLTech collaborates with Google Cloud to bring AI-driven MDR solutions to global enterprises

News
By Express Computer
0 2

HCLTech announced a collaboration with Google Cloud Security to provide AI-driven Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions to empower enterprises with comprehensive security coverage to respond to cyber threats.

HCLTech UMDR (Universal Managed Detection and Response) service will leverage HCLTech’s Fusion Platform and Google Cloud Security technology to deliver proactive threat detection and effective threat response. HCLTech UMDR service provides a modular operating model for clients looking for flexibility and end-to-end capabilities that deliver advanced detection and protection to complex environments, including operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), hybrid cloud, IAM, end points, network and applications.

“We are committed to achieving superior security outcomes for clients through our rich and flexible solutions and Fusion security operations platform powered by Google Cloud. Our partnership with Google Cloud Security allows us to integrate their robust security automation capabilities with our extensive cybersecurity expertise built over the last 26 years,” said Amit Jain, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity, HCLTech.

“As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, organisations need robust solutions to help safeguard their operations,” said Magali Bohn, Director of Partners, Google Cloud Security. “Google Cloud’s advanced Security Operations suite and expertise combined with HCLTech’s extensive cybersecurity experience can help businesses to stay ahead of emerging risks.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image