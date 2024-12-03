HCLTech collaborates with Google Cloud to bring AI-driven MDR solutions to global enterprises

HCLTech announced a collaboration with Google Cloud Security to provide AI-driven Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions to empower enterprises with comprehensive security coverage to respond to cyber threats.

HCLTech UMDR (Universal Managed Detection and Response) service will leverage HCLTech’s Fusion Platform and Google Cloud Security technology to deliver proactive threat detection and effective threat response. HCLTech UMDR service provides a modular operating model for clients looking for flexibility and end-to-end capabilities that deliver advanced detection and protection to complex environments, including operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), hybrid cloud, IAM, end points, network and applications.

“We are committed to achieving superior security outcomes for clients through our rich and flexible solutions and Fusion security operations platform powered by Google Cloud. Our partnership with Google Cloud Security allows us to integrate their robust security automation capabilities with our extensive cybersecurity expertise built over the last 26 years,” said Amit Jain, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity, HCLTech.

“As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, organisations need robust solutions to help safeguard their operations,” said Magali Bohn, Director of Partners, Google Cloud Security. “Google Cloud’s advanced Security Operations suite and expertise combined with HCLTech’s extensive cybersecurity experience can help businesses to stay ahead of emerging risks.”