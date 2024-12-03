HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited and Accenture collaborate on cancer research and care using advanced AI

HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) is collaborating with Accenture to accelerate cancer research and care through the use of advanced AI, including generative AI and deep learning on multi-dimensional and multi-omic patient data. This strategic teaming combines Accenture’s global expertise and talent in data and AI including AI/ML, generative AI, and quantum computing with deep clinical insights from HCG in oncology to enable early detection and treatment for various types of cancer.

As part of the joint effort, Accenture will use advanced technologies including image analysis software, informatics, and novel algorithms to analyse data from cancer patients and study molecular alterations that can have a broader impact on patient care. The program, the first of its kind in South Asia, will leverage Accenture’s generative AI studios to spur innovative research for the discovery and development of new drug targets, mechanisms and pathways, and biomarkers associated with different forms of cancer.

Additionally, the initiative aims to enhance the understanding of various cancers, including their development, symptoms, and origins, to enable new treatment algorithms for precision medicine and advance the quality of therapy and care. It will showcase data-driven clinical practice and enhance the overall efficiency of patient care by applying AI, generative AI, cloud, machine learning, and quantum computing, among others. The collaboration is currently focused on identifying molecular signatures for the prognosis and response to therapy for lung adenocarcinoma, and head and neck cancers, which will then be extended to other cancer types.

Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited, said, “Today, optimising cancer care necessarily calls for tech-driven advancements in research and academics, especially for ensuring seamless, error-free data collection and streaming. Given the heterogeneity of tumor genomics and other forms of omics, AI has become integral to precise, personalised medical advancements. AI-powered innovation has activated established drugs in certain tumors, which was not the case previously. Accenture’s deep expertise in technology and analytics, leveraging AI modeling, will help us enhance our research aimed at developing patient-centric therapies with lasting outcomes. This collaborative initiative, an integral part of our in-house research endeavors, is a fitting testament to our stature as a cancer care leader focused on disruptive innovation.”

Senthil Ramani, Global Lead of Data and AI, Accenture, said, “Next-gen computing, including generative AI, combined with deep biological and clinical expertise, can play a pivotal role in cancer research and care, addressing needs of patients and benefiting the global healthcare industry at large. Together with HCG, we are blending our global expertise in data and AI along with life sciences R&D to rapidly and accurately improve decision-making for the treatment and care of cancer patients in South Asia, and across the world.”