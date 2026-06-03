By Amit Chandel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Olyv

A loan offer appears on a mobile screen exactly when funds are needed. A suspicious transaction is flagged within milliseconds of an unusual attempt. A repayment reminder arrives at a time aligned with an individual’s earning cycle. Behind these seamless interactions lies a sophisticated, real-time AI layer that has transitioned from a competitive advantage to the core operating infrastructure of modern fintech.

When the focus shifts entirely to scaling the AI layer for higher performance, governance and accountability tend to become second-class citizens, deprioritised in sprint cycles, deferred to a later phase, or treated as a compliance formality rather than a core engineering concern. To build a durable financial ecosystem, we must move beyond the “black box” and institutionalise transparency into our technical architecture.

From “features” to financial infrastructure

AI today drives the critical path of financial services. It is no longer a peripheral experiment but the engine of the digital economy.

– Credit Underwriting

Moving beyond static bureau scores to ingest high-velocity behavioural and transactional metadata. This has been instrumental in expanding financial inclusion in markets like India, where NITI Aayog has highlighted AI’s potential to bridge the credit gap for underserved segments.

– Fraud detection

Utilising deep learning and neural networks to identify anomalies across millions of concurrent transactions.

– Personalisation

Mapping usage patterns to deliver more relevant financial experiences, with the longer-term goal of making financial wellness a measurable outcome rather than a marketing claim.

However, as AI moves into the core operating stack, the engineering responsibility grows. We must ensure that our models are not only accurate but also explainable, fair, and secure.

Operationalising responsible AI: The engineering challenge

Trust in fintech is built on the ability to explain “why”. A model that denies a loan or blocks a card must be interpretable to regulators, auditors, and customers alike.

Solving the “black box” problem: For years, the trade-off in machine learning was between performance and interpretability. Deep learning models offer high accuracy but limited transparency. Today, we bridge this gap using explainability frameworks like SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations) and LIME. These libraries allow engineering teams to decompose complex model outputs into human-readable features, identifying which specific variables, such as repayment triggers or transaction frequency, carry the most weight in a given decision.

Managing algorithmic bias: Algorithmic bias is a systemic risk. If a model is trained on historically skewed datasets, it will inadvertently codify exclusion. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 identifies AI-generated misinformation and disinformation as among the top near-term global risks, a concern that extends directly to financial services, where biased outputs can determine access to credit, insurance, and essential products.

Implementing automated bias-detection gates in MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) pipelines is essential. By monitoring metrics like the Disparate Impact Ratio, teams can pause deployments if a model shows unintended demographic parity shifts before they reach production.

Role of generative AI and RAG: While predictive models drive underwriting, generative AI is transforming customer advisory. To mitigate the risk of “hallucinations”, a risk specific to Large Language Models (LLMs) rather than traditional ML systems, organisations must employ Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG).

Technical Nnte: RAG does not inherently “verify” information. Rather, it constrains the AI to retrieve and generate responses based on a specified, controlled corpus of internal documentation. This significantly reduces the surface area for inaccuracies compared to open-ended generation, ensuring that advice remains within the boundaries of approved financial policy.

Innovation–compliance trade-off

There is always some trade-off between innovation and compliance. Organisations that accept this rather than treating it as temporary are the ones positioned to manage it well. Balancing this trade-off is ultimately a function of setting the right internal practices, incentives, and architectural decisions from the outset.

Interpretable models like logistic regression, decision trees, and scorecards are easier to audit and explain but typically less predictive than deep learning architectures. SHAP and LIME help bridge this gap, but they add some computational overhead and engineering complexity.

The same advances driving model sophistication have also made model validation frameworks, bias monitoring tools, and continuous observability infrastructure more accessible. Cloud-native MLOps platforms, open-source fairness libraries, and managed monitoring services mean that fintechs can now add a meaningful governance layer at a fraction of what it would have cost even 5 years ago. The cost argument for deferring governance is weaker than it has ever been.

The resolution is not to slow down innovation but to redesign where governance sits in the development cycle. When compliance is embedded into the MLOps pipeline, automated bias gates, model versioning, and lineage tracking built into CI/CD, it stops being a gate at the end of deployment and becomes a continuous property of the system. That shift in architecture is where the trade-off between speed and accountability is practically balanced.

Compliance is no longer a checklist; it is a continuous engineering requirement. Systems must maintain rigorous data lineage, the ability to trace every decision back to the specific model version and training data subset used. This capability is increasingly relevant as regulators in multiple jurisdictions move toward requiring explanations for automated decisions that affect consumers, though the scope of such requirements continues to evolve across different frameworks.

Despite the speed of AI, human judgement remains a critical fail-safe. Total automation in high-stakes finance introduces risks that are difficult to detect until they materialise at scale. A human-in-the-loop (HITL) architecture addresses this for edge cases.

– If a credit model’s confidence score falls below a defined threshold, the case is automatically routed via API to a manual review queue.

– Humans are better at identifying extraordinary circumstances that data may not capture, a temporary medical emergency affecting a single month’s repayment, for instance, ensuring that decisions remain contextually appropriate in ways that model outputs alone cannot guarantee.

Architecting for operational resilience

Responsible AI is not a static milestone; it is an operational philosophy that spans the entire model lifecycle:

– Robust data governance

Defining precisely how data is collected, processed, stored, and deleted, with granular consent structures and clear data retention policies.

– Continuous monitoring for model drift

Financial data is non-stationary. Economic shifts such as inflation spikes, rate cycles, and behavioural changes post-crisis can render previously accurate models unreliable without any change to the model itself. Continuous monitoring is the mechanism that catches this before it causes harm.

Architecture of distributed trust

The architecture of modern financial services is being rewritten. AI’s ability to improve speed, efficiency, and accessibility has already transformed the consumer experience. But the long-term sustainability of AI-driven ecosystems will depend on the trust quotient embedded into the underlying systems.

The future of fintech will not be defined solely by how intelligent our systems become but by how reliably they operate within environments that directly influence financial well-being. As the industry scales, the institutions that treat fairness, explainability, and governance as first-class engineering properties, not compliance add-ons, will be better positioned to build durable, trusted financial relationships.